United Way of Treasure Valley and community partners will be taking on "staggeringly high" food insecurity for children in the two weeks leading up to what should be the start of school for many.
The organization has partnered with Albertsons, city of Boise, Boise Parks & Recreation and Boise schools to assemble and distribute thousands of lunches, with the help of hundreds of volunteers. Free lunches are available to anyone 18 and under. More information is at unitedwaytv.org.
Lunch distribution:
11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday:
- Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave. (in front of school)
- Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairview Ave. (in front of school)
- Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St. (at student drop off loop)
- Taft Elementary School, 3722 N. Anderson St. (in front of school)
- Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St. (bus loop drop)
- Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St. (bus loop entrance)
Noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St., Boise
- Ivywild Park, 416 W. Ivywild St., Boise
- Winstead Park, 6150 W. Northview St., Boise
- Sunset Park, 2625 N. 32nd St., Boise
- Catalpa Park, 4516 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
- Redwood Park, 2675 N. Shamrock Ave., Boise
Aug. 10-14, 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday:
- Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St. (bus loop entrance)
- Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road (in front of school)
Community Calendar
Friday
Boise — Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St. Please contact 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the app prior to the blood drive.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, 11 a.m., Art Source Gallery, 1015 Main St.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Nampa — Silver Screen on the Green — "Frozen 2," 8:30 p.m., Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In, "Monty Python and The Holy Grail" PG, 9:25 p.m., "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" (R) 11:10 p.m. Admission $8 for adults.
The Flicks showtimes
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 7-9
- "Summerland" 12:20, 2:35, 4:45, 7:05, 9:15 (CC, AD)
- "Made in Italy" 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30 (CC, AD)
- "The Burnt Orange Heresy" 12:40, 2:50, 5:00, 7:10, 9:25 (CC, AD)
- "Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind" 1:00, 3:05, 5:10, 7:15, 9:20
For more information go to theflicksboise.com.
Stuff the Bus
Walmart and The Salvation Army announced they are teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at any Walmart Superstore location in the Treasure Valley Aug. 7 – 9.
In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army said in a press release it has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. When shoppers visit Walmart, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store. To learn more visit boise.salvationarmy.org.
“Last year, there was over 700 children in Ada County whose parents need assistance with school supplies,” Major Thomas Stambaugh from The Salvation Army said in the release. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”