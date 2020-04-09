Idaho Department of Labor sign

Unemployment benefit claims filed with the Idaho Department of Labor have spiked amid the coronavirus outbreak and local and statewide restrictions. 

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Labor released another round of unemployment data Thursday, and the numbers show a 7,400% increase in claims since the week of March 8, when Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

Idahoans filed 30,904 claims for unemployment insurance between March 29 and April 4. That was a 6.2% decrease from the previous week’s record level of 32,941.

The combined three-week total of claims filed since Little declared a state of emergency is 77,430 — a 7,400% spike.

More than half — 57% — of last week's claims were from laid-off employees in accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance, construction and retail trades.

Industries posting the highest percentage of new claims last week include:

  • Accommodations and food services, 17.3%
  • Health care and social assistance, 16.3%
  • Construction, 16.3%
  • Retail, 11.4%
  • Manufacturing, 10.5%

People 34 and younger made up nearly half of last week's claims. The age breakdown was: 

  • <25: 20%
  • 25-34: 27%
  • 35-44: 20%
  • 45-54: 16%
  • >55: 17%

Payouts for unemployment insurance claims for the week ending March 28 totaled $5.6 million, 86% higher than the previous week.

Regional data shows southwestern Idaho and the Boise metropolitan area had the highest share of claims — 7,330 were from southwestern Idaho, and 6,837 were from the Boise metropolitan area.

