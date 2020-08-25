The University of Idaho has announced its 54th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, set for Feb. 25-27, 2021, will be a special virtual event, enabling elementary, middle and high school students from around the world to perform and learn from the brightest stars in jazz.
Registration at runs from Sept. 8, through Friday, Dec. 18 and is available through uidaho.edu/jazzfest. Festival events will open to the public for registration in early 2021.
The festival, which honors the music, dance and history of jazz, is one of the largest and oldest educational jazz events in the world, according to a press release from the university.The festival will resume its traditional format in 2022.
Musicians performing during the 2021 festival will be announced this fall. The evening concerts will be aired virtually to both local and international audiences. Email jazzinfo@uidaho.edu for more information.
“The festival has typically featured a regional focus, but this format will provide the opportunity for schools around the globe to perform,” Josh Skinner, festival manager, said in the release. “We want to provide an event for all schools to participate regardless of their situation forced by the coronavirus.”
Community Calendar
Tuesday
Boise — Doing Business with the Federal Government, 9 a.m., U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
Boise — Once and Future Books book buying appointments — please check availability, 10 a.m., 1310 W. State S.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration at Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Auditions: Opera Idaho’s Children’s Choruses, 4 p.m., 513 S. 8th St.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek begins at 6 p.m. featuring live music by Cliff Miller Music.
Online — Virtual Seminar Series: Joint Health, 5:30 p.m., West Valley Medical Center.
Online — Files for Life: Will vs Trust, 6 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Instagram Live — Helen Corcoran — Queen of Coin and Whispers, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise Contemporary Theater Gala goes virtual
The Boise Contemporary Theater Gala is one month away, and will be a virtual gathering “like you’ve never seen before, all from the comfort of your couch.”
The Sept. 21 event will feature special performances, food and drinks with your VIP ticket, and a live and silent auction from 6-8 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to throw a (small) house party — the VIP ticket includes a picnic from Tasso and wine curated by Kat House from House of Wine, plus some Boise Contemporary Theater swag “to keep the party safe and socially distanced.” More details and tickets will be available soon.