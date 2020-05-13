MERIDIAN — The coronavirus pandemic isn't the first time Salwan Swidan and Dhuha Ali, a husband and wife duo from Iraq, have dealt with a dangerous environment. They lived through the Iraq War from 2003 until they were able to flee to Jordan in 2006, and three years later they settled in the Treasure Valley.
Now, they're doing what they can to help their family, friends, co-workers and neighbors stay safe during a scary time.
Swidan and Ali both trained as doctors in Baghdad. Swidan worked as a cardiologist and Ali as a pediatrician. But they haven't yet been able to resume their careers as doctors in the U.S.
The licensing process for doctors who were educated outside of the country is a long and arduous one, and Swidan and Ali are in the midst of it.
"Once a clinical (practitioner), you're always a clinical," Swidan said about the transition. But they stayed in the field, starting as medical interpreters at St. Luke's Health System and rising to administrative positions for the hospital.
"Growing up in Iraq, we have gone through several wars," Swidan said. "Lockdowns, curfews, staying home and limited resources are not new problems for us. We have dealt with them in our community back home, and obviously the enemy is different, the danger is different; a bullet there, here it's a virus. But the process is the same."
That process is educating fellow residents, helping grow a sense of community and forming solidarity with people close to them. Since the world has stopped, this means teaching their neighbors and friends on social media what's accurate information and what's fake, offering to pick things up at the grocery store for elderly neighbors, pooling resources and doing morale-boosting events like public health-related chalk drawings with their children on the driveway.
"One thing we learned in Iraq is that every abnormal situation will eventually come to an end," Swidan said.
Swidan and Ali, who live in Meridian, have spent a lot of time communicating with their neighbors, mostly elderly folks who moved into their neighborhood around the same time as they did.
"When people don't know the unknown, they have panic attack, then they exhaust resources faster than usual, so you have to give them accurate facts about what is going on," Ali said.
Ali said their two children, a 14-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl, have been playing music and have become interested in baking. So far, they've made banana bread, cookies and some traditional Arabic dishes too. After hygienically packaging them using gloves and clean bags, they brought them to neighbors to share. Ali and her mother, who lives in Boise, have been sewing masks for people too and have been on the lookout for ways to help fellow refugees and neighbors.
"It's a community problem," Swidan said. "We go through it together, and we either succeed all together or we fail all together."