CALDWELL — Southwest District Health officials plan to hold a special meeting Thursday after canceling it twice due to safety concerns because .
The district's Board of Health — which oversees Canyon, Gem, Elmore, Washington, Payette and Owyhee counties — will meet at 10 a.m. in the Canyon County Courthouse, Room 140, 1115 Albany St. in Caldwell. Officials said there will be limited seating to allow for social distancing, with face coverings available "for those who choose to wear one." It will be livestreamed on the SWDH's YouTube channel.
Officials said the meeting's agenda has been simplified in comparison to the previously canceled meetings on July 17 and 21. This was done to "dispel public speculation about the Board of Health’s intent to impose a mandatory mask order." The July 17 meeting attracted a crowd to the district's Caldwell facility, some of whom forced their way inside while ignoring requirements to wear a mask and get screened; Caldwell police were called to diffuse the situation.
The agenda for Thursday's meeting includes an item about recommending face masks when risk of exposure reaches a certain threshold.
Board members plan to use a risk assessment tool to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and limit exposure to high-risk populations, officials said. The system was recently developed with input from the board and county emergency managers.
Each stage is colored coded and the stages range from routine risk of exposure (gray) to low risk (yellow), medium risk (orange) and high risk (red).
“The hope for this system is that it will be an effective tool our entire community can use to stay informed of the risk level and applicable measures they can take to minimize risk of exposure where they live, work and play,” Southwest District Health District Director Nikki Zogg said in a news release Tuesday.
Thursday's agenda items include:
Recommendation to wear a face covering when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is at or above yellow (low) in public areas where physical distancing of at least 6 feet between non-household members is not possible.
Recommendation to limit the density of persons at events to a minimum of one person per 64 square feet of space when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is at or above yellow (low).
Recommendation to temporarily suspend visitation to older adult living and correctional facilities when new cases of COVID-19 are detected within the facility or when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is red (high).
The public comment period on the agenda closed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Statements won't be taken during Thursday's meeting. All comments will be complied and shared with the board members.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the district was reporting more than 4,000 confirmed cases — the bulk of which (3,381) have occurred in Canyon County.