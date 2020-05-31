It had been two years since Stephanie Hammock worked face to face with patients as a nurse, but in April she decided to change that. She took advantage of measures the state of Idaho put in place to help put temporary nursing licenses in the hands of people to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
In doing so, she gave up the safety of her 9 to 5, work-from-home job. She wanted to go to where the coronavirus was spreading the most, and where healthcare workers need the most help.
“I mean I think everybody is worried about it,” Hammock said, when asked if she was worried about exposure to the virus if she returned to hospital work. “As a nurse you get training in how to use the proper equipment, and as you see in neighboring states the equipment is dwindling quickly, so that’s kind of nerve-wracking. But as far as putting myself out there I guess what strikes me is that I feel like as a nurse I signed up to help patients.”
By mid-April, she was headed to New York City, which had been ravaged by the outbreak of the virus.
Such behavior wasn’t a surprise to Russ Barron, the executive director of the Idaho Board of Nursing.
“That’s the way nurses are,” Barron said. “They want to get in there and help. They want to do whatever they can.”