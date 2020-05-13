Housing sales are still robust in the Treasure Valley even as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts daily life. But real estate agents are looking at the next few months with optimism and apprehension, as no one is quite sure what will happen next.
Real estate agents are still working with clients and doing more of their sales while being socially distant, using virtual tools to help buyers determine if they want to purchase on a house in the Treasure Valley. And as they evaluate the next few months, many real estate agents are seeing uncertainty.
DEMAND HIGH, AVAILABILITY LOW
Mike Pennington, a Canyon County Realtor, said his monthly reports on housing supply and demand in the Treasure Valley have continued to show a tight market.
“There’s a short supply of resale homes,” he said. “People are making money on their homes just sitting there and doing nothing, and that short supply is pushing people over into new housing.”
Pennington has been selling homes virtually, using either a 3D virtual tool that allows him to show people through a house as well as in-person tours, in booties, gloves, mask and with cleaning supplies. Even though there is an ongoing pandemic, Pennington notes, houses are being snapped up by in- and out-of-state buyers.
“You’d hardly know there’s a pandemic going on,” he said.
That does come with a major caveat however, as Pennington is eyeing the larger economy and its responses to the pandemic’s disruptive power.
“Over the next few months, people are getting out of work, and that’s one of the scary things,” he said. “Banks have delayed payments on houses three or four months, so what’s gonna happen if people don’t get back to work, don’t get jobs back? We don’t know that. I can’t quantify that.”
Laid-off Idaho workers filed 131,101 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the eight weeks of the COVID-19 state of emergency — 2.2 times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Even with the skyrocketing unemployment numbers, resale home prices in both counties are up by 8% and 7% respectively year to date compared to 2019.
According to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service, both Ada and Canyon County are still seeing higher numbers of homes sold for the year to date than in 2019, with 10% growth in total home sales, with 411 more new and resale homes sold from January to April in 2020 compared to 2019.
BUYERS BUY
Boise Regional Realtors President Michelle Bailey said the on-the-ground experience for people buying homes in the area has been positive. While most people are cautious, Bailey said once they see the data on home buying in the area, most move forward with their purchases.
“There are a lot of unknowns with what is happening with the pandemic, but with historic low interest rates, it’s somewhat affordable in the big picture,” Bailey said about home buyers. “Once buyers understand the data, there’s a lot more peace with moving forward.”
Bailey said for many home buyers, purchasing a home with those historically low mortgage loan rates will keep their monthly mortgage payment at the same level of rent payments in Ada County.
“Last week, I closed on five properties, which was all people in apartments looking for properties,” Bailey said.
Bailey too has been using digital home tours, which were being utilized before the pandemic, but are now more popular.
Boise continues to be one of the top housing markets in the country, according to Bailey. However, real estate agents aren’t sure what to expect over the coming months.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Bailey said. “We don’t know what May, or June, or even July are going to look like.”
ECONOMICS OF A PANDEMIC
Boise State University Economics Professor Samia Islam said any future predictions about housing in the Treasure Valley are difficult or impossible to make. The ongoing complications of the pandemic are just beginning to show themselves, but other impacts won’t be seen for a while, she said.
“Forecasting is going to be much more challenging than normal. Models can’t predict outcomes of panic and fear,” Islam said in an email. “Besides, even finding reliable current data right now is challenging. Some economists have suggested that in the absence of similar events from recent history (the last time the U.S. contended with a contagion was in 1918), we can perhaps draw parallels to natural disasters.
“But even those are generally short-lived phenomena,” she said, “and the degree of uncertainty — including duration — is much greater in a pandemic.”