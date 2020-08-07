BOISE — In an effort to provide additional information to residents, two of the state's major health care systems have launched online dashboards to showcase COVID-19 data.
Officials with St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus announced the tool was now available on the hospitals' individual websites.
The dashboards show how the disease is spreading in various Idaho communities, which in turn helps the medical staffs anticipate hospitalization rates for the next one to three weeks.
The data is updated once a day and shows the percentage of patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus, how many are tested per day, and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized each day.
According to St. Luke's dashboard, 11% of patients admitted to their hospitals Thursday had COVID-19, or 55 out of 496 patients. The hospital system has seen an average positive testing rate of 11% over the past 14 days.
Saint Al's average positive testing rate over 14 days is 24%. Nearly 10% of patients admitted Thursday had COVID-19, or 41 out of 424 patients.
The St. Luke's dashboard can be found at stlukesonline.org/health-services/service-groups/covid-resources/covid-data-and-reporting.
The Saint Alphonsus dashboard can be found at saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus/stats.