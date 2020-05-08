The staff at Caldwell’s West Valley Medical Center didn’t see the woman until two days after she’d had a heart attack, and it was by design on her part. Heart attack or no, she didn’t want to set foot in a hospital for fear of being exposed to the new coronavirus.
“She was afraid to come in,” said Dr. Rich Augustus, the company’s chief medical officer.
Nor was this an isolated case — emergency room visits are down across the Treasure Valley, and some residents are waiting until the last minute to go to a hospital at all, even for a serious situation.
Emergency room visits at Saint Alphonsus Health System are down by 30-40% since March 1, said Mark Snider, hospital spokesman. Anita Kissée, spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Health System, said emergency room visits to the company’s hospitals for April were down 35% from April 2019.
A battalion chief for the Ada County Paramedics previously told the Idaho Press that, anecdotally, paramedics are seeing people who are sicker than usual because they’re waiting to call for help. Brad Bigford, a nurse practitioner who operates Treasure Valley Mobile Medicine — a medical service offering house calls — said some patients have been calling his company to try to avoid a hospital visit for a serious situation, and he has to convince them to go to the emergency room.
But it isn’t just emergency room visits that are down. Health care officials are also seeing a decline in less emergent visits to hospitals as well, a concerning trend in and of itself.
Some hospitals are once again offering what are officially called “elective procedures.” Those are procedures and surgeries for which a patient is able to select a date based on their schedule and their need. But it doesn’t make them any less necessary — it just means they don’t constitute a life-threatening immediate emergency.
There’s concern among medical professionals about patients putting such procedures off for fear of coming to a hospital.
“And so people say, ‘Oh, it’s elective,’ meaning, you can elect to have it or you could or you couldn’t have it,” said Jennifer Misajet, the chief nursing officer for Saint Alphonsus. “Really what the word ‘elective’ means is that you can elect the time that you’re going to have it done.”
Hospitals across the valley are taking extra precautions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and to keep people who don’t have it from being exposed to it. At Saint Alphonsus hospitals, for instance, everyone who enters the building — even if they’re a contractor performing building maintenance — is screened through questioning and with a temperature check, to see if they could possibly be carrying the virus. Everyone who works in the hospital is wearing at least a cloth mask, Misajet said, and hospitals provide them for people who don’t have them.
Plus, hospitals have also stepped up on their normal cleaning routines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Betsy Hunsicker, CEO of West Valley Medical Center, said the hospital has increased cleaning high-touch surfaces to help kill the virus before it’s inside the body.
“Fortunately, the coronavirus is easily killed with your normal disinfection materials,” Hunsicker said. “So it’s not like it’s a hard bug to kill, so we can use our normal cleaning practices. It works on this virus.”
But she, too, has heard about patients who want to push back procedure dates because they don’t want to be in the hospital. There doesn’t seem to be an age difference either — it’s not as if older patients, who could possibly be more at risk of dying from COVID-19, are trying harder to avoid hospitals.
She said doctors have worked with concerned patients to explain the increased safety measures.
It’s not just fear, though — sometimes it’s logistics. She said some patients’ plans for care after surgery — such as having a relative stay with them — have fallen through due to the societal uncertainty the coronavirus outbreak has caused. A change in health care plans also may have complicated matters, she said.
The irony, Dr. Augustus pointed out, is that now is likely an especially safe time to have a surgery or a procedure, given added precautions, and because of the fact that the spread of the virus in the community has indeed slowed. It’s worth remembering health experts don’t anticipate that slowdown to last forever though, Augustus said.
“So it’s going to come back,” he said. “So now is actually a good time to get things done.”
Some of those procedures can be important for preventative purposes as well, Hunsicker said, such as a screening colonoscopy that could catch cancer early.
The hospital will begin offering that procedure when the state moves into the second phase of reopening.
Misajet said any plan to ramp up procedures must also include a plan to ramp down procedures if the number of cases of COVID-19 spikes.
“And it is, it’s an evaluation,” Misajet said. “Do you have enough (personal protective equipment)? Is there not a high prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, and in your hospital? Can you provide a safe environment? And when we were able to look at the CDC guidance on all of that, as well as what the governor has been recommending, we realized we were at a point, after we did that assessment, where we could slowly start ramping up with (certain procedures).”
Ultimately, though, Hunsicker said, the new coronavirus is still in the community — and likely will be until scientists develop a vaccine for it. Misajet said she doesn’t believe her health system’s policies on masks, screening, and decreased visitation are going to change any time soon.
She said doctors “really don’t want people to put off symptoms they might be having if we can address them early and get them taken care of.”
“We don’t want them to be reluctant to come and get treated if they need to,” she said.