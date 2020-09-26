A few weeks before the start of her freshman year at Boise State University, Shannon Laird wasn't sure whether she'd be living on campus.
With Idaho's COVID-19 cases still on the rise earlier this summer, Laird said her parents were concerned about the safety of campus housing. After reviewing Boise State's plan, however, she said she felt comfortable living in the dorm.
More than 1,000 college campuses across the country have been linked to outbreaks of COVID-19. As of Friday, The New York Times reported at least 130,000 cases connected to American colleges and universities since the pandemic began.
Three Treasure Valley colleges with on-campus housing — Boise State, Northwest Nazarene University and The College of Idaho — have opened campus housing to students with extra safety regulations.
BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY
Boise State normally houses about 3,000 students on campus, according to Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Leslie Webb. This year, the university reduced that number to about 2,500 in order to keep students separated and make room for isolated housing for sick students, she said.
Laird, who moved into student housing with the majority of students in mid-August, said university officials originally planned to require students be tested for COVID-19 before moving onto campus, but moved away from that because tests were not available for all students.
In September, Boise State implemented phased testing for students living on campus, Webb said. University officials hope to use information from the tests to identify where cases are spreading, she said.
As of Friday, there have been 85 cases reported at Boise State so far this semester, according to the university's online dashboard, 60 of which are off-campus students.
The move-in period in August was spread out over three days, with students given prescheduled time slots to move in, Webb said. NNU and C of I officials reported similar plans. Laird said she didn't see any other students during her move-in period.
Boise State offers multiple housing options, but most of its rooms house two to three students. Students are required to wear masks everywhere except inside their units, including in the hallways and common areas of their buildings, Webb said. University staff regularly sanitize public areas.
Freshman Gage Hebert, who was also hesitant at first about living on campus, said his floor, with about 25 students, doesn't feel too full.
"I've not bumped into a single person," he said.
Students uncomfortable with going to class in person can attend online, Webb said. She noted that the university is prepared to switch strategies depending on the success of this model.
One of the biggest benefits of living on campus, Hebert and Laird said, is connecting with other students. While the added regulations make socializing in person more difficult, Hebert said he is still engaging with other students through social media, and is bonding with his roommates.
Last month, large off-campus gatherings that violated university policies led to the suspension of three fraternities and 18 students. Hebert believes on-campus students for the most part are taking the safety regulations seriously. He said his floor is silent by 9 p.m. most nights.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
NNU saw a 2% increase in enrollment for its fall semester, with 1,971 total students. Vice President for Student Life Carey Cook said about 725 students are living on campus, which is also a slight increase from on-campus students last year.
The university has seven campus housing buildings — four residence halls and three apartment buildings — all of which are operational, Cook said. NNU also set aside more than 30 units for sick students.
Each residence hall has separate wings that each house 20 to 25 students, Cook said. Students are required to wear masks everywhere except within their wings. Apartment units house two to four students, and Cook said students living in apartment buildings are required to wear masks everywhere except inside their unit.
While NNU didn't require students to get tested for COVID-19 before moving in, university officials did request students quarantine for 14 days beforehand, Cook said.
NNU implemented "symptomatic surveillance testing" for students to identify COVID-19 cases. This anonymous testing strategy analyzes students in groups based on saliva samples. If COVID-19 is detected in the samples, Cook said NNU can narrow down the source.
Cook said he is confident in NNU's response to the pandemic because the university implemented protocols at the start of the semester that other universities implemented only after recording outbreaks.
"We did it at the very beginning," Cook said.
NNU has recorded 11 cases as of Friday, according to its online dashboard.
Junior Karlee Skaggs said she had no reservations living on campus this year, and currently lives in an apartment with two other students. As a member of NNU's student leadership team, Skaggs assisted with new student orientation and move-in, and said the system went smoothly and most people followed the university's safety protocols.
"It was quite a well-oiled machine," Skaggs said.
By Skaggs' observation, students are doing well to respect NNU's regulations and are wearing masks even when officials aren't around to enforce the rule. Although socializing with students is more difficult than it was last year, she said she doesn't feel like her engagement has taken a hit because the university continues to offer ways to get involved through clubs and events that have added safety precautions.
As a religious university, NNU spokesman Rob O'Donahue said students are required to attend a certain number of weekly chapels each year — which was lowered this year from 32 to 18.
Chapel can bring together hundreds of students and staff, O'Donahue said, so attendees are spaced apart and required to wear masks.
"Things are gonna look different," Skaggs said. "But things are gonna be good."
Cook said the university officials do not plan to transition into an online model unless there is a major outbreak on campus, but said university officials do not have a specific number in mind.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO
Before the start of the fall semester, College of Idaho officials made several major changes to the college's model. Most fall classes were exclusively online, and the requirement for students to spend at least three years living on campus was suspended, according to Director of Residence Life Jen Nelson.
In a typical year, about 700 students live on campus, Nelson said. But this year, only about 350 students applied for on-campus housing. This allowed each student to get their own room, she said.
Like what was seen at BSU, College of Idaho officials originally planned to test all students before they moved on campus, but the limited availability of testing made that impractical, Nelson said.
"Especially in this valley, it was really hard to get tested," she said.
Instead, the college requested students quarantine for two weeks before moving in. Junior Damaris Rueda, a residence assistant, said she got tested before moving in even though it wasn't required. She said she knows many students have taken the precautions seriously while on campus.
"They don't want to come here and be the reason something happens," Rueda said.
Students are required to wear masks everywhere on campus except their room, Nelson said. Campus custodians clean the bathrooms and common areas twice a day.
The college still offers most of its classes online but recently allowed some campus activities to resume with limitations on the number of people involved and additional protocols followed.
Though each student lives in their own room, Nelson said the college changed its housing strategy to make sure students don't feel alone. Before moving in, Nelson said students filled out a housing application where they could identify what college groups they participated in, or if there were particular students they wanted to live near.
C of I's online dashboard has recorded 29 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. Nelson said if campus cases continue to remain low, the college could lift restrictions and allow for more in-person interaction. She said it has been difficult for college officials to decide the right call for their staff and students throughout the pandemic.
"It's been a balancing act for colleges and universities," Nelson said.