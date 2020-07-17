WOOD RIVER VALLEY — The Trailing of the Sheep Festival, an annual herding event in the Wood River Valley, has been canceled.
“We made this decision with great thought and heavy hearts, but we have a moral obligation for the safety of everyone involved to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 public health pandemic,” said the festival's board president, John Peavey, in a press release.
Each year, an estimated 25,000 people attend the festival in Ketchum, which features activities such as classes and workshops, dancing, story telling and the big sheep parade of 1,500 sheep going down Main Street, as well as honoring the 150-year-plus tradition of moving sheep — “trailing” them — from high mountain summer pastures down through the valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas in the south.
The Trailing of the Sheep Festival is slated to return Oct. 6-10, 2021.