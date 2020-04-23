NAMPA — Patricia Kissell's 80th birthday is one she'll never forget.
Kissell was surprised Thursday by more than 20 neighbors who had decorated the outside of her home in honor of the occasion. Colorful chalk art stretched across the concrete driveway, balloons were hung on tree branches, and various signs, pinwheels, flowers and posters outlined the sidewalk leading to her front door on South Cool Creek Circle in Nampa. A table also was set up with cards, a birthday cake, cookies and a bottle of hand sanitizer.
The decorating began about 1:30 p.m. with people coming from all sides of the neighborhood to celebrate Kissell, who is the former dean of Northwest Nazarene University's School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Karen Parnell, a neighbor, organized the event after she was reminded of Kissell's milestone birthday. Parnell said she contacted other neighbors who were close to Kissell and invited them to the driveway party.
"I just started thinking what can we do while still maintaining social distancing and still celebrating her, so we decided on a little driveway decorating," Parnell said. "She is just so involved in the community and deserves something like this."
While the decorating took place, Parnell said Kissell was at another neighbor's home, directly across the street.
Once they were finished setting up, Parnell contacted the neighbor at about 2 p.m. to let her know it was time to bring over the guest of honor.
Kissell's surprise at the scene before was evident as she saw her home and the guests who had gathered there for her.
"I had no idea — none," Kissell said. "Usually when things are a surprise, I can smell it."
The group, which adhered to social distancing guidelines by keeping about a six-feet distance between people, sang happy birthday to the 80-year-old while she walked to her home with her Labrador retriever, Honey Bun, at her side. A mask was even gifted to Kissell.
"Honey Bun thinks you're all here for him," she added with a laugh.
Just before Kissell made it across the road, Nampa Police Cpl. Brad Childers pulled up in his patrol vehicle with his K-9 partner, Arturias. Kissell had donated a bulletproof vest to the department in January, and Childers and Arturias were the recipients. While Arturias doesn't wear the vest all the time, Childers said it keeps the dog better protected against a potentially armed suspect.
Childers said the pair were in the middle of a K-9 training program, and took a break to come see Kissell.
Childers, who is on the department's SWAT team, said he learned about the party from Parnell, who reached out after seeing a post on social media detailing Kissell's donation. He and Arturias were more than happy to help celebrate Kissell, especially because it gave Childers another chance to thank her for her generosity.
"When received the invite for this, I was beside myself. This is a great opportunity to additionally say thank you and stay in contact with the community that's supporting law enforcement," Childers said. "The way this neighborhood kind of got together to do this is pretty inspirational."