As people settle into a new school year filled with uncertainty, local music school Music Center Studios states that families can count on music lessons to inspire creativity and provide a comprehensive music education, regardless of what stage the area is in.
Unlike so many other activities that have been canceled, music lessons transfer to online learning wonderfully, Music Center Studios said in a press release. Within 48 hours teachers at Music Center Studios switched their entire curriculum to an online format using Zoom and other apps to incorporate games, theory, music history and more into their lessons.
"While Zooming during the spring was unexpected, it encouraged our teaching team to explore new Zoom friendly apps, games and resources to share with our students," the school stated in a press release. "Students at Music Center Studios — who range in age from newborns to seniors — have all enjoyed the benefits of music making since the coronavirus hit Boise."
Currently, Music Center Studios offers a hybrid of in-person and online teaching for piano, guitar, voice, violin and Kindermusik classes suited to align with the current conditions. In addition to weekly lessons, students participate in recitals, NFMC Festival, summer camps and community events.
"Our goal is to educate, encourage and inspire students of all ages and levels," Music Center Studios said in the press release.