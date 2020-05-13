TAMARACK — Central District Health has given Tamarack Resort the go-ahead to begin reopening Saturday.
The resort created a phased approach to reopen dining and lodging services, along with its hiking and biking trails with appropriate social distancing. Construction will also resume on Saturday, according to a press release from the resort.
In order to reopen, Tamarack plans to train all employees in local and federal COVID-19 guidelines; conduct daily temperature checks with staff and provide them with gloves and masks; clean more often; install plexiglass dividers at all cashier locations; and add hand sanitizing stations throughout the resort.
Tamarack will limit the number of guests in high-traffic areas and will offer complimentary masks to customers who do not bring their own.
Other activities will open later in May and June:
- May 21: Lift rides on the Tamarack Express
- May 22: Boat rentals
- May 28: Lift-served mountain biking depending on snow melt
- June 6: Zip lining
- Mid-June: Guided whitewater rafting trips on the North Fork of the Payette River
Tamarack Resort is in Valley County, and the communities in the whole county are asking visitors to remain careful about social distancing, and to learn what protocols are at businesses in the area before they go.
"This is really a know-before-you-go request," McKenzie Kraemer, marketing director for the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said. "There are a lot of variables right now, so understanding what businesses and recreation areas are open, closed, or have new protocols in place will help limit surprises and make time spent in our communities much more enjoyable."