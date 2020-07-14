BOISE — The presidents and CEOs of St. Luke’s, Saint Alphonsus, Primary Health, West Valley Medical Center, Saltzer Health and more gathered for a press conference Tuesday morning to urge a statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 swells in Idaho.
They also urged Idahoans to “take immediate action against the further spread of COVID-19 before it is too late for our state.” In addition to wearing masks, the health system heads and their chief medical officers are calling on people to practice physical distancing, good hand hygiene and general self-care to slow the spread of the coronavirus in our state.
Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s, cited an “alarming increase,” with the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the first 13 days of July at more than 5,000, nearly equal to the entire tally for the first 110 days of the pandemic, from March 13 through June 30.
“Nearly half of all confirmed coronavirus cases have occurred in the last two weeks in Idaho,” Roth said. “Our hospitalizations as a result are increasing rapidly, and we know that there’s a two to three week lag.”
“The rate of the community spread is so significant right now, and it’s with no end in sight,” said Letty Ramirez, spokeswoman for Saint Alphonsus Health System. “We’re in the midst of a major surge.”
The health care leaders pleaded for a statewide mask mandate, saying it's the best way to slow a rapid increase in coronavirus cases, and also urged residents to push local and state leaders for mandates. Gov. Brad Little has so far been unswayed, though he has encouraged residents to wear masks.
“Gov. Little has no plans for a state-wide mask mandate in Idaho at this time,” his spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said a statement Tuesday. She said he supports local municipalities that want to impose mask orders.
More than 20 other states have required people to wear masks in public during the pandemic, NPR reports. In Idaho, multiple cities and counties have issued a local mask mandate; Boise is the only city in the Treasure Valley to do so.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has nearly doubled in the past two weeks, with more than 11,400 cases on Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The state has seen an average of nearly 453 new cases every day during the past two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25, but largely lifted the order in stages over the next several weeks. Idaho is in the fourth and final stage of Little's reopening plan, with most businesses allowed to operate as usual as long as they can adhere to some physical distancing and sanitation requirements.
Ada County has reverted to Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which bans bars, nightclubs and large venues from opening and gatherings from exceeding 50 people, because of a Central Health District order.
'NOT COORDINATED'
Some lawmakers on the far-right side of the Republican party, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, have repeatedly criticized the governor for temporarily closing some businesses and taking other measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Little has largely handed over decisions about additional restrictions to officials at each of the state's seven regional health districts.
That approach isn't effective, Roth said during Tuesday's press conference.
“They're not coordinated, they're not consistent and we have a patchwork as a result,” the St. Luke's CEO said. “The governor, to his credit, is wearing a mask — he's leading by example, as are his colleagues. However, we would like to see more state action as it relates to mandates, that leads to a coordinated response.”
The hospital system's current projections show the number of patients admitted for coronavirus-related symptoms is expected to double every two weeks.
“If we do not reverse this trend, we are headed for a crisis,” Roth said. “We're calling on all members of the community to contact your local and state officials, boards … all those that have power to make policy. Please contact them and urge them to require the use of face covers.”
At least 760 health care workers in Idaho have contracted coronavirus so far, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. Additional illnesses among health care workers could limit how many patients hospitals and doctor's offices can treat.
On Monday, a pediatric nurse practitioner who worked for St. Luke's in Caldwell died from complications of coronavirus. Samantha Hickey was 45, the state's youngest recorded coronavirus death to date, and her husband and four kids said she would have wanted her death to serve as a reminder that people must do whatever they can to protect themselves during the pandemic.
“First of all, absolutely, we have to wear masks. We have to social distance and we have to wash our hands,. We have to be very careful about congregating inside, because we know that leads to more spread," Primary Health Medical Group CEO Dr. David Peterman said. “There needs to be mandates for masking. We need all of us to help solve this virus.”
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.