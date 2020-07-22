CALDWELL — Southwest District Health officials plan to hold a special meeting Thursday after cancelling it twice due to safety concerns.
The district's Board of Health — which oversees Canyon, Gem, Elmore, Washington, Payette and Owyhee counties — will meet at 10 a.m. in the Canyon County Courthouse, Room 140, 1115 Albany Street in Caldwell. Officials said there will be limited seating to allow for social distancing, with face coverings available "for those who choose to wear one." It will be livestreamed on the SWDH's YouTube channel.
Officials said the meeting's agenda has been simplified in comparison to the previously cancelled meetings on Tuesday and July 17. This was done to "dispel public speculation about the Board of Health’s intent to impose a mandatory mask order."
Board members plan to utilize a risk assessment tool to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and limit exposure to high-risk populations, officials said. The system was recently developed with input from the board and county emergency managers to "provide community-specific information about risk for exposure to COVID-19 and recommendations for limiting risk of exposure in areas across the public health district."
Each stage is colored coded and the stages range from routine risk (gray) of exposure to low risk (yellow), medium risk (orange) and high risk (red).
“The hope for this system is that it will be an effective tool our entire community can use to stay informed of the risk level and applicable measures they can take to minimize risk of exposure where they live, work and play,” Southwest District Health District Director Nikki Zogg said in a new release Tuesday.
Thursday's agenda items include:
Recommendation to wear a face covering when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is at or above yellow (low) in public areas where physical distancing of at least 6 feet between non-household members is not possible
Recommendation to limit the density of persons at events to a minimum of 1 person per 64 square feet of space when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is at or above yellow (low)
Recommendation to temporarily suspend visitation to older adult living and correctional facilities when new cases of COVID-19 are detected within the facility or when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is red (high)
Public comments related to a specific agenda item can be submitted to the board until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at surveymonkey.com/r/BOHpubliccomment07212020. Statements will no longer be accepted after that, and won't be taken during Thursday's meeting. All comments will be complied and shared with the board members.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the district was reporting more than 4,000 confirmed cases — the bulk of which (3,381) have occurred in Canyon County.