CALDWELL — A series of recommendations aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 were adopted by Southwest District Health officials in a special meeting Thursday that had been canceled twice before due to safety concerns.
The district's Board of Health — which oversees Gem, Canyon, Washington, Owyhee, Payette and Adams counties — utilized a risk assessment tool when determining the proposed guidance, which was approved by a 6-1 vote .
The system was recently developed with input from the board, health care professionals and county emergency managers after people and businesses asked the district for help. Each stage is colored coded, and the specific phases range from routine risk of exposure (gray) to low risk (yellow), medium risk (orange) and high risk (red).
The passed recommendations included:
- Wear a face covering when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is at or above yellow (low) in public areas where physical distancing of at least 6 feet between non-household members is not possible.
- Limit the density of persons at events to a minimum of one person per 64 square feet of space when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is at or above yellow (low).
- Temporarily suspend visitation to older adult living and correctional facilities when new cases of COVID-19 are detected within the facility or when the SWDH COVID-19 Health Alert Level is red (high).
The passage of the recommendations elicited boos from many of audience members, who had gathered in the Canyon County courtroom, where the meeting was being held. Roughly 100 people were packed tightly together in the gallery area, with nearly all of them maskless. Some carried signs and offered whispered comments; others used their phones to film the discussion before them. One man was almost escorted out of the room by Canyon County sheriff's deputies for interrupting several times.
An audience member was almost removed from the audience. pic.twitter.com/vFfVivjfa8— Olivia Heersink (@heersinkolivia) July 23, 2020
And when asked earlier in the meeting by another man why the deputies and Caldwell police officers in the courtroom weren't wearing masks, Sheriff Kieran Donahue said face coverings weren't required there unlike at the health district's various locations.
"You're in Canyon County right now, you're not in Boise," he added, drawing praise and claps from several individuals.
Most of the audience's applause was in response to comments made by board member Viki Purdy, an Adams County commissioner. Purdy, who has publicly criticized face coverings on social media and mask mandates, was the only dissenting vote. The six other members, two of whom were attending via Zoom, voted in favor.
Purdy spent much of the nearly 50-minute meeting sparring with Bryan Elliott, Board of Health chairman and Gem County commissioner. Elliott had to remind her the guidelines weren't mandates on more than one occasion.
"It's not a restriction, but a recommendation, Viki," he said.
Prior to the vote, public comments were shared with the board by SWDH Director Nikki Zogg; she said they received about 1,300 statements — 58% of which were in opposition to a mask mandate, with the remaining 42% in favor.
Elliott told the Idaho Press he wasn't sure if an actual mask mandate would ever come before the board in future meetings. But if one were, he's doesn't think he would vote in favor of it — at least at this point.
"Without some better science, with number that are provable, I probably, myself, would not vote for that," he said.
This also is partly due to enforcement issues, Elliott added — a similar sentiment shared by the Canyon County Board of Commissioners.
Following Thursday's special meeting, the commissioners released a statement praising the Board of Health for its decision not to "create an unenforceable, general public mandate that might compromise law enforcement relations with the public."
“The Canyon County Board of Commissioners recognizes the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, and urges all people to take this illness seriously. … Our American way of life depends on beating this virus and to do that we have to fight together, instead of against each other," the statement read. "Our economy, our schools, our way of life depend on limiting the transmission of the virus, and we are individually committed to doing our part. Working together, we will get through this."
A motion for the recommendations passed by all board members but one — Viki Purdy. pic.twitter.com/NvyIAcyJbw— Olivia Heersink (@heersinkolivia) July 23, 2020
SCOPE
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the district was reporting more than 4,100 confirmed cases — a bulk of which (3,473) occurred in Canyon County, where the infection rate 1,565 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state's website. Canyon County has logged a total of 22 deaths, with most of those and a majority of the cases occurring in the last month, making for a rate of 9.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
For the entire district, SWDH's website shows 39 ventilators and 18 ICU beds were available as of Monday.
In previous agendas for the two canceled meetings, medical professionals were scheduled to talk to the board, but they weren't given the opportunity to speak Thursday. Instead, statements were submitted to the Board of Health to be read alongside the public comments.
"Today, St. Luke’s still has capabilities within the system to support needs arising in Canyon County, but if we do not reverse the trend, we are headed for a crisis; we do not see anything that is reversing the trend as of yet," the statement read. "Our projections suggest COVID-19 related admissions will double approximately every 2 weeks. We expect no change in the exponential increase in positive cases and hospitalizations unless there is a change in behaviors in the community."
Dr. Laura McGeorge, the assistant medical director for St. Luke's Primary and Specialty Care, told reporters via video chat they are already seeing a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, particularly in Canyon County. At the time of the call, which occurred a few hours after the meeting, she said the the Nampa hospital only had one ICU bed left.
On Monday, St. Luke's experienced an all-time high of 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which caused ICUs in Nampa and Meridian to be completely full, McGeorge said. In past weeks, patients have even had to be diverted to other hospital locations because of the sheer volume of people needing care. She added they are close to being in that situation again.
McGeorge said it was very disappointing to see the Board of Health only passed recommendations rather than actual mandates, which have been approved in counties and cities across Idaho.
"We are not doing OK in Ada County and Canyon County, and frankly, Canyon County is worse off than Ada County," McGeorge said. "I anticipate it to continue to be a problem. … I think everybody agrees that we want to have the economy open and have businesses open. I think everyone agrees we want to get our schools open and get our kids back to school, and yet, some simple things that we can and should be doing is all it would take for this community to rally together and do that."