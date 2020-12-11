CALDWELL — All of Southwest District Health's six counties are in the red alert level for COVID-19 per the district’s assessment tool as daily cases remain on the rise statewide.
In Canyon County, investigators continue to see exposure from social and community gatherings, as well as workplaces and households, the district said in a Friday news release. Only about 63% of residents infected can pinpoint where they were exposed, “which points to sustained community spread,” according to officials.
From Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, Canyon County’s incidence rate was 8.93 per 10,000 people. Districtwide, for the same two-week period, the incidence rate was 9.22 per 10,000 people. To get to the yellow/low alert level, average new daily cases would need to drop to fewer 2.5 per 10,000.
Some health care facilities in Canyon County are nearing capacity for both inpatient and ICU beds, the district said. There are concerns over critical care staff, and elective surgeries have been postponed to conserve resources.
Multiple Canyon County schools also are being affected by the major rise in cases, and have reported an outbreak or transmission within their facilities, the district said. Because of this, both the Nampa and Caldwell school districts, as well as some private/charter schools, have switched fully to remote learning.
On Friday, 60 school staff and students in Canyon County were quarantining, meaning they’ve been in contact with a positive case, and 70 were self-isolating, meaning they’ve tested positive. Quarantine is recommended for 14 days, and self-isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
The county — which has an overall testing positivity rate of 19.48% — has reported a total of 15,715 confirmed and 1,952 probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday evening.
The district gave the following snapshot of cases for schools in the other five counties as of Friday:
- Adams — Isolation: 2 (students and staff); Quarantine: 9 (students and staff)
- Gem — Isolation: 11 (students and staff); Quarantine: 12 (students and staff)
- Owyhee — Isolation: 12 (students and staff); Quarantine: 74 (students and staff)
- Payette — Isolation: 9 (students and staff); Quarantine: 62 (students and staff)
- Washington — Isolation: 7 (students and staff); Quarantine: 1 (students and staff)
Officials also provided how many students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 at the following school districts:
- Council School District — 0 students; 2 staff
- Meadows Valley School District — 1 student; 1 staff
- Caldwell School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- Melba School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Nampa School District — 7 students; 4 staff
- Middleton School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Parma School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- Private/Charter School (Canyon County) — 5 students; 2 staff
- Vallivue School District — 6 students; 5 staff
- Wilder School District — 0 students; 2 staff
- Payette School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- New Plymouth School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Fruitland School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- Weiser School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Marsing School District — 1 student; 1 staff
- Homedale School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- Emmett School District — 2 students; 1 staff
New health alert levels are released Wednesday, and more information can be found on the district’s website at phd3.idaho.gov.