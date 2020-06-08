Crush The Curve Idaho is teaming up with the Idaho National Laboratory K-12 Education Program to launch a summer essay contest and promote education around the novel coronavirus.
Student winners will be award cash prizes along with their teachers.
Topics and grade levels include:
- Grades K-3: Washing Hands. Poem, essay or song. Prize: $100 each for writer and teacher.
- Grades 4-6: Spread of COVID-19. Research paper, 100 words minimum. Prize: $250 each for writer and teacher.
- Grades 7-9: COVID-19 Testing. Research paper, 250 words minimum. Prize: $500 each for writer and teacher.
- Grades 10-11: COVID-19 Lifespan & Testing: Research paper, 500 words minimum. Prize: $750 each for writer and teacher.
- Grade 12: How to Battle a Pandemic. Research paper, 1,000 words minimum. Prize: $1,000 each for writer and teacher.
The essay contest deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 31. Winners will be announced Aug. 14.
Essays can be submitted online at Crush the Curve Idaho.com/essay-contest or by mail: Crush the Curve Idaho, Attn: Summer Essay Contest, 2775 W. Navigator Drive #220, Meridian, ID 83642.
More information is available at Crush the Curve Idaho.com/essay-contest. Crush the Curve Idaho is a coordinated effort by Idaho businesses, innovators, and leaders to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help get Idaho back to work.
“Our hope is that the Crush the Curve Idaho Summer Long Essay Contest will spark meaningful dinner table conversations driven by Idaho’s youth,” Tina Upson, Crush the Curve Idaho executive director, said in a press release. “Schools are going to look very different come fall but we feel confident that students who proactively educate themselves about COVID-19, from credible sources, will feel empowered with the understanding of why those changes are needed and necessary.”
In addition to the essay contest, Idaho National Laboratory’s K-12 Education Program is also offering the “Learn from Home” program at inl.gov/inl-initiatives/education/k-12-stem/resource-library/. It offers lesson plans, tips for parents and hands-on activities that align with school curriculum standards. The program requires only items commonly found around the home and is tailored for a specific grade range.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to provide high quality learning resources to enrich the education of students from all over Idaho," Jennifer Jackson of INL's K-12 Education program said in the press release. "Moving into summer, we encourage students to satisfy their natural curiosity about the virus that caused such a monumental shift to their lives and education through research and writing."