After Treefort Music Festival was postponed, and venues supporting the arts closed their doors due to COVID-19, advocates got together — figuratively speaking — to figure out how to help Treasure Valley artists; the result was raising $69,000 in grant funding to award to 69 creatives — painters, photographers, poets, dancers, local food advocates, musicians — who had ideas of how to artistically capture COVID-19 experiences, their own or someone else’s.
The community is invited to see, and hear, some of the progress these creatives have made on their projects in the Idaho Botanical Garden through July and August. Heidi Kraay, a playwright, frankly catalogued voices stating their daily experiences, and Joel Wayne — a short fiction writer — read some of his project’s possible “jumping off points” to help start “Bloom: A Summer Reading Series” last weekend.
All artists have been involved with Storyfort, a component of Treefort Music Fest, though not all are recipients of the grant funding. Christian Winn and others with Storyfort were seeing what was unfolding in the creative community; they were inspired to bring Storyfort to Idaho Botanical Garden while highlighting art being created during the pandemic.
“Being out there, in the garden, Saturday afternoon, it was insanely peaceful, truly like an escape,” said Winn, who helps organize the series. “I hope we can keep this going all the way through the series.”
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, sometimes alarmingly, and cities continue to change policies, Winn acknowledged the series may also adapt. It currently follows the guidelines Idaho Botanical Garden has in place. During the June 27 event, masks and hand sanitizer were readily available and the microphone was cleaned after each of the three artists used it.
“(We) are going to have to consider a few things for July 11 and 14,” Winn said. “We’ll make it as safe and doable as possible; masks are usable (on stage).”
Those scheduled to share their experiences July 11 include Leta Marie Harris Neustaedter, who is creating music and video around COIV-19 postcards, and Hannah Rodabaugh, who is creating a chapbook manuscript of poetry informed by COVID-19.
The next “Bloom: A Summer Reading Series,” is 12:30 — 2 p.m. July 11. Tickets are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bloom.
“It’s going to be interesting to have artists produce these (pieces) now, even in like four to six months, or five years, to look back, (and see) ‘This is how it was but (hopefully that’s) not how it is now,’” Winn said.
That was part of the intention behind awarding funding to local creatives, said Marissa Lovell, with Treefort Music Festival, to help support efforts in documenting, then archiving, what’s happening, what’s being felt and how the community is being impacted around the pandemic.
Treefort Music Festival, the Boise Department of Arts and History and the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts created the COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund, which closed in early May after the application period. More information is available at treefortmusicfest.com/ccc/.
Winn said each artist had to provide a “pitch” of their project, and, Lovell said, financial circumstances were considered.
“We’ve been very aware of how bad the creative community is hurting,” Lovell said. “The nature of their work is largely based off in person events.
“We wanted to make sure each of these people would bring a different perspective,” Lovell said. “We were also raising funds … to get to people ASAP; in April, a lot of people had not received unemployment; we saw this as a way of enabling people to do their way of doing whatever they needed to do in that moment.”