BOISE — In the past two weeks, Idaho's positive test rate has gone down, but remains far from the 5% rate recommended by health experts.
During the week of July 19-25, 13% of test results statewide were positive, down from 15% the week of July 5-11; that week had the highest positive test rate since the state began tracking the information in March.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.
"If a community's positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases," the school says on its website tracking testing and other metrics related to COVID-19.
The World Health Organization has said that countries should begin reopening only after the positive test rate reaches 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
On Saturday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 21,114 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; that number includes 19,849 confirmed and 1,265 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
Also updated Saturday:
- 250 cases admitted to the ICU
- 1,248 cases among health care workers
- 1,352 asymptomatic cases
Ada County has 7,834 cases and 62 deaths, and Canyon County has 4,706 cases and 37 deaths; these figures came from the Central and Southwest health districts, both last updated Friday.
CASES BY AGE GROUP
- Under 18: 1,850 cases, an increase by 680 since July 25
- 18 – 29: 4,760 cases, an increase by 1,772 since July 25
- 30 – 39: 2,475 cases, an increase by 1,183 since July 25
- 40 – 49: 3,199 cases, an increase by 1,072 since July 25
- 50 – 59: 2,624 cases, an increase by 894 since July 25
- 60 – 69: 1,057 cases, an increase by 565 since July 25
- 70 – 79: 945 cases, an increase by 398 since July 25
- 80 – 89: 497 cases, an increase by 95 since July 25
- Over 90: 159 cases, an increase by 30 since July 25
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
As of Saturday, 53% of deaths are men, and 47% are women.
- 30-39: one death, an increase of one since July 25
- 40-49: three deaths, an increase of one since July 25
- 50 – 59: five deaths, no increase
- 60 – 69: 23 deaths, an increase by five since July 25
- 70 – 79: 45 deaths, an increase by 15 since July 25
- Over 80: 120 deaths, an increase by 29 since July 25
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.