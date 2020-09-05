BOISE — For the third week in a row, Idaho has logged a positive COVID-19 test rate below 10%.
For the week of Aug. 23-29, state officials for the Department of Health and Welfare recorded a 8% test rate; this is the most recent week for which data is available. That’s down from:
- 9% during the week of Aug. 16-22
- 9% during the week of Aug. 9 – 15
- 11% during the week of Aug. 2 – 8
- 13% during the week of July 26 – Aug. 1
- 14% during the week of July 19 – 25
- 14% during the week of July 12 – 18
According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.
“If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases,” the school says on its website tracking testing and other metrics related to COVID-19.
In Ada County, there were 349 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Friday; this is the most cases added by a county in the state. Canyon County followed, with 185 new cases during that period of time. Bonneville County with 173 new cases, Twin Falls County with 95 cases and Kooentai County with 70 new cases finish the top five.
Also updated Friday:
- 394 cases ever admitted to the ICU
- 2,183 cases among health care workers
- 2,505 asymptomatic cases
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- Under 18: 3,141 cases, an increase by 200 since Aug. 29
- 18 – 29: 9,525 cases, an increase by 265 since Aug. 29
- 30 – 39: 5,410 cases, an increase by 302 since Aug. 29
- 40 – 49: 5,075 cases, an increase by 286 since Aug. 29
- 50 – 59: 4,171 cases, an increase by 218 since Aug. 29
- 60 – 69: 2,558 cases, an increase by 170 since Aug. 29
- 70 – 79: 1,589 cases, an increase by 87 since Aug. 29
- 80 – 89: 835 cases, an increase by 53 since Aug. 29
- Over 90: 291 cases, an increase by 15 since Aug. 29
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
A majority of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho, women represent 51%; 49%, are men.
- 30 – 39: 1 death, no increase
- 40 – 49: 8 deaths, no increase
- 50 – 59: 13 deaths, an increase of 2 since Aug. 29
- 60 – 69: 47 deaths, an increase of 5 since Aug. 29
- 70 – 79: 95 deaths, an increase of 7 since Aug. 29
- Over 80: 218 deaths, an increase of 15 since Aug. 29
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s maintain dashboards to track COVID-19 data.
St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:
- 11%, or 40 of 320 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 15%
- 112 tests administered, 39 pending
Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Friday:
- 7%, or 30 of 418 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 7%
- 362 tests administered, 183 pending, 14 positive
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the first link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.