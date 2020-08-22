BOISE — After peaking at 15% in early July, Idaho's positive COVID-19 test rate has continued to drop.
For the week of Aug. 9 – 15, state officials for the Department of Health and Welfare recorded a 9% test rate; this is the most recent week for which data is available. That's down from:
- 11% during the week of Aug. 2 – 8
- 13% during the week of July 26 – Aug. 1
- 14% during the week of July 19 – 25
- 15% during the week of July 12 – 18
According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.
“If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases,” the school says on its website tracking testing and other metrics related to COVID-19.
The World Health Organization has said that countries should begin reopening only after the positive test rate reaches 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
In Ada County, there were 588 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Saturday; this is the most cases added by a county in the state. Canyon County followed, with 363 new cases during that period of time. Bonneville County with 224 new cases, Payette County with 96 new cases and Twin Falls County with 75 new cases finish the top five.
Also updated Saturday:
- 346 cases admitted to the ICU
- 1,807 cases among health care workers
- 2,138 asymptomatic cases
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- Under 18: 2,719 cases, an increase by 219 since Aug. 15
- 18 – 29: 8,648 cases, an increase by 566 since Aug. 15
- 30 – 39: 5,132 cases, an increase by 364 since Aug. 15
- 40 – 49: 4,517 cases, an increase by 353 since Aug. 15
- 50 – 59: 3,727 cases, an increase by 304 since Aug. 15
- 60 – 69: 2,403 cases, an increase by 168 since Aug. 15
- 70 – 79: 1,418 cases, an increase by 112 since Aug. 15
- 80 – 89: 779 cases, an increase by 59 since Aug. 15
- Over 90: 263 cases, an increase by 30 since Aug. 15
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
- 30 – 39: 1 death, no increase
- 40 – 49: 8 deaths, an increase of 1 since Aug. 15
- 50 – 59: 11 deaths, an increase of 2 since Aug. 15
- 60 – 69: 41 deaths, an increase by 6 since Aug. 15
- 70 – 79: 71 deaths, an increase by 10 since Aug. 15
- Over 80: 174 deaths, an increase by 18 since Aug. 15
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's maintain dashboards to track COVID-19 data.
St. Luke's reported the following data for Friday:
- 10%, or 46 of 441 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 8%
- Daily positive test rate: 9%
- 357 tests administered, 130 pending, 19 positive
Saint Al's reported the follow information for Friday:
- 12%, or 48 of 339 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 18%
- 155 tests administered, 89 pending, 7 positive
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.