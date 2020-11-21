BOISE — Clearwater County in Central Idaho had the highest 7-day moving average Saturday, as cases and deaths continue to rise.
Clearwater, a county of 8,761 according to the 2010 census, has 360 total cases and no deaths. It's 7-day moving average is 176, followed by Madison County with 148 and Idaho County with 115.
Canyon County is 25th of Idaho's 44 counties with a 7-day average of 63. Ada County is is 37th with a 7-day moving average of 29.
Southwest District Health has recommended the 7-day moving average of daily confirmed and probable cases as a good indicator to reference. With a population of approximately 100,000 people in Nampa, SWDH recommended a good target number not to exceed is 10 cases per day (on the 7-day moving average) in Nampa.
The lowest is Adams County with 7; the 2010 census recorded a population of 3,976 in the county.
Statewide, the 7-day moving average was 63 as of Saturday.
Idaho recorded a 18% positive COVID-19 test rate statewide for the week of Nov. 8-14; this is the most recent week for which data is available. Ada County’s positive test rate is 16% during the same time period; Canyon’s was 19.5%.
Updated Saturday:
- 681 ever admitted to ICU
- 4,825 asymptomatic cases
- 4,794 cases in health care workers
- 6 multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children
CASES BY COUNTY
Canyon County reported 1,020 new cases for the week ending Saturday. Ada County followed with 971. Kootenai County reported 806 cases during the same time period; Bonneville County added 774. Twin Falls County reported 606, rounding out the five counties that reported the most cases.
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40 years old.
- 0 – 4: 1,370 cases, an increase of 125 since Nov. 13
- 5 – 12: 3,154 cases, an increase of 415 since Nov. 13
- 13 – 17: 5,273 cases, an increase of 1,190 since Nov. 13
- 18– 29: 24,377 cases, an increase of 2,594 since Nov. 13
- 30 – 39: 14,882 cases, an increase of 1,830 since Nov. 13
- 40 – 49: 13,832 cases, an increase of 1,623 since Nov. 13
- 50 – 59: 11,552 cases, an increase of 1,481 since Nov. 13
- 60 – 69: 8,178 cases, an increase of 1,098 since Nov. 13
- 70 – 79: 4,959 cases, an increase of 734 since Nov. 13
- 80 – 89: 2,392 cases, an increase of 322 since Nov. 13
- Over 90: 779 cases, an increase of 116 since Nov. 13
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Idaho is averaging 47.4 deaths per 100,000 population.
Women represent 44.2% of COVID-19 deaths, and 55.8% are men, as of Saturday.
- Under 18: No recorded deaths
- 18 – 29: Two deaths, an increase of one since Nov. 13
- 30 – 39: Six deaths, an increase of one since Nov. 13
- 40 – 49: 17 deaths, an increase of three since Nov. 13
- 50 – 59: 34 deaths, an increase of six since Nov. 13
- 60 – 69: 109 deaths, an increase of 10 since Nov. 13
- 70 – 79: 229 deaths, an increase of 30 since Nov. 13
- Over 80: 450 deaths, an increase of 44 since Nov. 13
People over 60 years old represent 93% of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho.
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:
- 28%, or 145 of 524 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 23%
- Daily percent positive: 10%
- 822 tests administered, 706 pending, 12 positive, 104 negative
Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Friday:
- 18%, or 71 of 329 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 26.5%
- 512 tests administered, 72 pending, 123 positive
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking “View the COVID-19 Data Dashboard” on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.