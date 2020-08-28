BOISE — Idaho's positive COVID-19 test rate has dropped below 10% in the last two weeks.
For the week of Aug. 16-22, state officials for the Department of Health and Welfare recorded a 8% test rate; this is the most recent week for which data is available. That's down from:
- 9% during the week of Aug. 9 – 15
- 11% during the week of Aug. 2 – 8
- 13% during the week of July 26 – Aug. 1
- 14% during the week of July 19 – 25
- 14% during the week of July 12 – 18
According to Johns Hopkins University, the rate of positive tests can show if enough tests are being conducted to find cases.
“If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases,” the school says on its website tracking testing and other metrics related to COVID-19.
The World Health Organization has said that countries should begin reopening only after the positive test rate reaches 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
In Ada County, there were 339 new COVID-19 cases between Sunday and Friday; this is the most cases added by a county in the state. Canyon County followed, with 256 new cases during that period of time. Bonneville County with 177 new cases, Kootenai County with 99 cases and Payette County with 87 new cases finish the top five.
Also updated Friday:
- 369 cases admitted to the ICU
- 2,004 cases among health care workers
- 2,321 asymptomatic cases
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- Under 18: 2,941 cases, an increase by 222 since Aug. 22
- 18 – 29: 9,060 cases, an increase by 412 since Aug. 22
- 30 – 39: 5,410 cases, an increase by 278 since Aug. 22
- 40 – 49: 4,789 cases, an increase by 272 since Aug. 22
- 50 – 59: 3,953 cases, an increase by 226 since Aug. 22
- 60 – 69: 2,558 cases, an increase by 155 since Aug. 22
- 70 – 79: 1,502 cases, an increase by 84 since Aug. 22
- 80 – 89: 835 cases, an increase by 56 since Aug. 22
- Over 90: 276 cases, an increase by 13 since Aug. 22
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
A majority of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho, 56%, are men; women represent 44%.
- 30 – 39: 1 death, no increase
- 40 – 49: 8 deaths, no increase
- 50 – 59: 11 deaths, no increase
- 60 – 69: 42 deaths, an increase of 1 since Aug. 22
- 70 – 79: 88 deaths, an increase of 17 since Aug. 22
- Over 80: 203 deaths, an increase of 29 since Aug. 22
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's maintain dashboards to track COVID-19 data.
St. Luke's reported the following data for Thursday:
- 7%, or 33 of 439 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 7%
- Daily positive test rate: 9%
- 365 tests administered, 177 pending, 16 positive
Saint Al's reported the follow information for Thursday:
- 13%, or 55 of 358 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 17%
- 188 tests administered, 83 pending, 11 positive
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.