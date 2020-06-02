The Idaho State Historical Society is hosting “Make Hunger History” to kick off its approved reopening process. The event, starting Friday, is a four-day food drive to benefit The Idaho Foodbank and a rare opportunity for donors to experience the Old Idaho Penitentiary, the historical society announced in a press release.
Here's how it works:
The agency will set up a food and cash donation drop inside the Old Pen in Boise. Anyone in a vehicle with at least five cans of food and $5 in cash will be allowed into the Sally Port and then the prison grounds.
Participants will drive into the Old Pen’s historic Sally Port, the secure gate on the north side that was built in 1931 to accommodate shipments coming into and out of the prison. Vehicles that meet size restrictions will then be allowed to enter and take a loop through the prison grounds. Only a limited number of vehicles will be allowed into the prison grounds at one time, which could mean wait times.
Photo opportunities are available, but occupants must stay inside their vehicles at all time unless instructed by staff and volunteers.
Food donations will be directed to St. Vincent de Paul on Overland Road in Boise. Cash donations will be given to The Idaho Foodbank and used to help purchase and deliver food. Altogether, 100% of proceeds and donations will go directly to these organizations.
The “Make Hunger History” food drive and fundraiser runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-8.
“We’re excited about this program for so many reasons, including the fact that Idahoans making donations will have an unprecedented chance to bring their vehicle into the Sally Port and then drive around a portion of the prison grounds,” Amber Beierle, historic sites administrator, said in the press release. “But this collaboration is also exciting because we’re leveraging this experience into Idaho’s past into helping meet the needs today for the many Idahoans who are struggling to feed their families during the pandemic.”
The Idaho State Museum will host members-only hours starting Monday as part of its reopening plan, while the Old Pen and State Museum will reopen to the public with restrictions on June 13. For more events visit history.idaho.gov/events-programs.
Idaho State Historical Society sites also plan to offer special hours for seniors and 50% reduction in admission for health care workers, first responders and service industry workers. For more information about the ISHS reopenings, visit history.idaho.gov/updates.