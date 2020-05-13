EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — A staff member at a Texas private prison where more than 600 Idaho men are imprisoned tested positive for COVID-19 recently, although no other staff or inmates have.
The employee, who works at Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas — roughly 150 miles southwest of San Antonio — last worked on April 29, according to Jeff Ray, spokesman for the Idaho Department of Correction. The employee felt sick that evening, called a doctor the following day and was tested, Ray wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
On April 30, the three housing units where the employee worked within the facility were placed on isolation status, Ray wrote, and as was initially reported by the Idaho Statesman. It means those inmates had to stay in their housing unit, and weren’t allowed to interact with inmates in other housing units. That isolation was scheduled to end Wednesday, according to Ray, and so far none of the men in the housing unit have shown symptoms of COVID-19.
“Apart from this case, on May 9 a man incarcerated in another housing unit at Eagle Pass was tested for COVID-19,” Ray wrote. “The test results came back this morning as negative for COVID-19.”
Eagle Pass Correctional Facility is a private prison managed by the GEO Group, the company Idaho contracted to house hundreds of Idaho inmates as a result of overcrowding in state prisons. That contract is expiring in September, and while the Idaho Board of Correction gave the department permission to enter into a new contract with private prison giant CoreCivic to house 1,000 inmates in an empty Colorado prison, the contract has yet to be signed.