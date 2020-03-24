The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Southwest Idaho is struggling to meet a need for food that has doubled in the past week, executive director Ralph May said.
“On a normal pantry day, we deal with between 60 and 75 people, families. Last week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday we had between 100 and 157 families come through each day,” May said in a phone interview.
The past weeks have been tough for many Idahoans, but especially for the working poor, who the St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantries serve on a regular basis.
“The need is apparently very great, we’re getting emails from people who are desperate, who want to access the pantry, who aren’t even from Boise, they’re from another town and they can’t get food,” May said.
The SVDP food pantries serve people who are generally on food stamps and are struggling to make rent payments, May said. Instead of choosing between paying for housing or sating their hunger, they can come to the food pantries and pick up several days worth of food.
“We’re so many times a lifeline for them, for them to continue to be able to stay housed, because if there’s a decision between food and rent, if you’re hungry, that will trump paying your rent,” May said.
Feeding those people is always important, but even more so now. But SVDP food pantries are suffering from new rules about social distancing that have come into effect in the Treasure Valley. Because pantries are largely funded by proceeds from St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores scattered throughout the Valley, their closures and lack of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the organization’s coffers.
“Thrift stores are taking a tremendous decrease in sales … there’s no money to be able to cover the cost of the food pantry or other essential services,” May said.
The society’s food pantries have already streamlined their operations and asked their older volunteers to stay home and self-isolate in order to “minimize the damage,” May said. And grocery stores have less food to donate in their systems as other people stock their pantries to wait out the pandemic.
Concern for their volunteers and the people they serve is keeping the pantries open and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul working under the strictures put in place by the city of Boise in order to help as many people as possible.
“In this time of great panic, fear and uncertainty, we have to provide and be there with food so people don’t further panic or have greater fear that food is not available,” May said.
“We must stay open to provide that sense of calm and steadiness to underpin our community and to help them stay calm and deal with the crisis in the best way possible.”