Like many other races across the country, the St. Luke's FitOne race is turning its 2020 event into a virtual one.
The event attracts thousand of people, and last year saw a record 12,700 race signups.
Race organizers announced Friday that the event, which raises money for St. Luke's Children's Hospital, was being modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will still feature a 5K, 10K and half-marathon, but instead of happening on one day, it will be spread out throughout a week, starting Sept. 18 and going through the original planned race day of Sept. 26.
Participants can either run on one of several courses race organizers will be creating throughout the Treasure Valley, or they can create their own course. The created 10K and half-marathon courses will remain in Boise.
Organizers have been trying to figure out a plan for the past couple of months on how to hold the event in the pandemic, weighing other plans such as staggered starts, limiting participants and eliminating the Expo that occurs around the races. Ultimately, a virtual race seemed to be the obvious answer.
“After meeting with our infectious disease team, folks from the city and our senior leadership, we felt that this is absolutely the direction we had to go,” FitOne Executive Director Eric Stride said. “Quite frankly, it's the one we all were able to get the most excited about. It's still doing something fun and uplifting, and it's an opportunity for people to engage. It reflects our current times.”
Details on the courses that FitOne will create for the event are still being worked out, including the number of courses. But Stride said he anticipates about four or five courses to be created, not including the ones participants create for themselves.
The registration kickoff for the event has been moved from June to a two-day period on July 8 and 9. On those days registration will be $20 for any distance. Kids 12 and under will be free with an adult. Registration can be done at FitOneBoise.org.
One advantage to doing the event virtually, Stride said, is that there will be no limit to the number of participants who can sign up. The past two years the event has hit is cap for participants in both the half-marathon and the 10K. Stride said he hopes that by allowing more participants to complete the courses, it can help grow the event when it returns to normal in future years.
“We're creating courses across the footprint of the (St. Luke's) health system, from Ontario up to McCall, to Ketchum to the Magic Valley,” Stride said. “We'll have courses in those areas where folks can participate, as well as give them the opportunity to create your own version.”