Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, St. Luke’s Children’s signature fundraiser, Kid for a Night, will be virtual this year, with funds raised going to care for not just children, but the whole community through the St. Luke’s COVID-19 Response Fund, St. Luke's announced in a Monday press release.
“A Safe Odyssey,” takes place 7:30 p.m. Friday live on Facebook and Instagram, and features an online auction and online giving. There is no cost to bid online and the live event is free.
The live program features entertainment, guest appearances and more on facebook.com/stlukeschildrens or on St. Luke’s Children’s Instagram page, @StLukesChildrens. You do not need to have an account in order to join the event. Gifts can be given anytime at stlukesonline.org/kfan or by texting “KFAN” to 555-888.
One unique item currently up for bid is a private dinner for six inside St. Luke’s iconic Skybridge that includes a private tour of the Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion and dessert on top of the Boise hospital on the St. Luke’s helipad with some of the best views in town.
Other auction items include a Big Creek Lodge backcountry adventure, Fly Fish Idaho trip at Henry’s Fork, bicycles, rounds of golf, a ride in a WWII-era open cockpit airplane, tickets to a show at the Morrison Center, jet boat rides, a diamond ring, and much more.
This year, several donation options are also available to cover the costs of services like a mental health and resilience session for health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19, a case of N95 masks to protect workers, and paying for iPads to help patients in isolation connect and interact with their families.
The online auction is now open at kfan.afrogs.org. Bidding will close at 10 p.m. Friday. Participants can keep tabs on the auction from a computer or any mobile device.
One Kid for a Night highlight each year are the Miracle Bears. Stuffed bears are dressed up in one-of-a-kind, handmade costumes that match the theme of the event. The bears this year are donned in astronaut, Star Wars and Star Trek attire. They can be purchased and either kept or donated back to the hospital to be hand-delivered to pediatric patients.
For 27 years, Kid for a Night has brought together more than 20,000 friends for an evening of fun and games to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to the press release. The event has raised $8.6 million dollars to provide care and services for pediatric patients since it started in the early 1990s.