St. Luke's is putting together drive-thru COVID-19 testing and screening stations throughout Idaho.
"In an effort to decrease patient flow in all Urgent Care, Emergency Department and ambulatory Clinic sites, we will be standing up COVID-19 screening and testing tents. The tents will hold supplies, and patients will stay in their cars for screening, registration and testing," St. Luke's website said.
The health care provider opened its first two screening sites on Tuesday in Ketchum and Meridian. Drive-thru testing will be available at those sites from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Another testing site at St. Luke's in Boise will open Wednesday and also will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Sunday.
These hours will fluctuate based on demand, according to St. Luke's.
The tests will be limited to those demonstrating symptoms, according to a post on St. Luke's Facebook page.
"If patients present and don’t meet the criteria for testing, they will be sent home to conserve resources. Testing criteria is that you are currently showing symptoms of COVID-19: Fever, cough, shortness of breath."
Ketchum and Meridian were determined to be the sites with the "greatest need" at this time, according to St. Luke's. Testing kits from around those areas and other St. Luke's laboratories will be sent to the drive-thru tents.
St. Luke's officials also are evaluating sites in Mountain Home, Fruitland, Nampa, Twin Falls and Baker City, Oregon, which will all have some form of testing for the novel coronavirus, according to St. Luke's website.
A St. Luke's spokesman could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.