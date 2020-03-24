Drive-through COVID-19 Testing
A doctor works on her computer after getting information from a person at a drive-through testing location Tuesday, March 24, 2020, outside a Bozeman Deaconess laboratory in Bozeman.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

BOISE — Central District Health has identified one case of community spread of COVID-19 in Ada County.

CDH said in a news release late on Tuesday that one additional case in Ada County is being investigated. There have been 25 cases between Ada and Valley Counties; this includes 23 travel-associated confirmed cases, 22 in Ada and 1 in Valley.

CDH and Southwest District Health — which serves Adams, Washington, Payette, Gem, Canyon and Owyhee counties — agree there is “considerable overlap” between Ada and Canyon residents.

To date, SWDH has seen four travel-associated confirmed cases in Canyon County; two cases in Canyon and one case in Payette are pending investigation results. There are no confirmed community-transmission cases in SWDH’s coverage area.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Community transmission is when an illness moves through a community without a connection to travel or other confirmed cases.

CDH and SWDH recommend people follow to below advice to reduce communtiy spread:

  • Practice social distancing
  • Maintain 6 feet from others when possible
  • Decrease time in group settings
  • Limit unnecessary travel
  • Avoid crowds
  • Consider rescheduling or cancelling out-of-town trips
  • Use delivery or drive-thru services where possible
  • Only leave home for essential activities, travel or businesses

The health districts recommend that at-risks populations shelter in place. If you recently traveled to a place with community spread, CDH and SWDH recommend sheltering in place for 14 days after return.

