BOISE — Central District Health has identified one case of community spread of COVID-19 in Ada County.
CDH said in a news release late on Tuesday that one additional case in Ada County is being investigated. As of Wednesday, there have been 25 cases between Ada and Valley Counties; this includes 23 travel-associated confirmed cases, 22 in Ada and 1 in Valley.
CDH and Southwest District Health — which serves Adams, Washington, Payette, Gem, Canyon and Owyhee counties — agree there is “considerable overlap” between Ada and Canyon residents.
To date, SWDH has seen four travel-associated confirmed cases in Canyon County; two cases in Canyon and one case in Payette are pending investigation results. There are no confirmed community-transmission cases in SWDH’s coverage area.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Community transmission is when an illness moves through a community without a connection to travel or other confirmed cases.
CDH and SWDH recommend people follow to below advice to reduce communtiy spread:
- Practice social distancing
- Maintain 6 feet from others when possible
- Decrease time in group settings
- Limit unnecessary travel
- Avoid crowds
- Consider rescheduling or cancelling out-of-town trips
- Use delivery or drive-thru services where possible
- Only leave home for essential activities, travel or businesses
The health districts recommend that at-risks populations shelter in place. If you recently traveled to a place with community spread, CDH and SWDH recommend sheltering in place for 14 days after return.