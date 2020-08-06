Sparklight has announced it will award $15,000 to nonprofit organizations in local communities it serves as part of the internet service provider’s “Up for Any Challenge” social media campaign.
Nonprofit organizations can enter to win by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how their organization has been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, how the winning funds will be used, and how funds will benefit the community, according to a press release. Three organizations will be selected to each receive a $5,000 donation. Entries will be accepted through Tuesday at sparklight.com/contest.
“We know many nonprofit organizations have seen a decrease in both donations and volunteers as a result of COVID-19, but the need these organizations fill is now greater than ever,” Trish Niemann, Sparklight’s senior director of corporate communications said in the release. “We want to help organizations serving a vital role in our communities get through these difficult times and demonstrate that together we can make a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”
Thursday
Nampa — Fitness in the Park: Family Bootcamp, 8:30 a.m., Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N.
Meridian — Earth and Space Camp, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Online — LinkedIn® Strategies: Managing Your Brand, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Boise — Nature Inspired — Hand Formed: Edie Martin/Amy McRae Collaboration, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Virtual First Thursday in downtown Boise, 5 p.m. 11 downtown businesses, from art galleries to specialty shops, are hosting special events, in-person and virtually, as part of First Thursday. For details on what’s happening visit downtownboise.org/events/first-thursday-new.
Online — History Happy Hour: A Woman’s Place, 5:30 p.m. Community members are invited to join Idaho State Museum during this virtual First Thursday and History Happy Hour Zoom event with Dan Everhart (outreach historian, Idaho State Historic Preservation office) and Lyndsay Johansson (state archaeologist, Idaho State Historic Preservation office) for a discussion about impactful and influential women of Idaho, past and present. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Zoom — BONUS Human Rights Book Club — When We Were Vikings, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Garden City — Daniel Leone, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.