CALDWELL — Southwest District Health officials met Tuesday morning to discuss the agency's response to the novel coronavirus and any future impacts the ongoing pandemic might have on the six counties they oversee.
The Board of Health received updates on a variety of topics from district employees, including finances, distribution of personal protective equipment, and current COVID-19 case numbers.
Director Nikki Zogg said all but one of the six counties are categorized as red, meaning in Canyon, Payette, Washington, Owyhee and Payette counties there have been more than five daily cases per 10,000 people or "other indications of high risk to the community."
Adams County is categorized as gray, with a routine or minimal risk of infection per the district's four-tiered color-coded assessment system.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were nearly 6,600 total confirmed cases in the health district, according to SWDH's website. A majority — 5,605 — are in Canyon County, which has the highest rate of new cases in Idaho.
Board Chairman Bryan Elliott, a Gem County commissioner, said he and Zogg recently spoke with two members of Gov. Brad Little's COVID-19 task force about the spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Canyon County.
Elliott called the conversation "quite disturbing," and said they were told if the district didn't reduce the number of positive cases, there would be consequences, such as closing down businesses or schools.
"I came unglued," Elliott said. "I told them I would not stand for threats."
Zogg echoed Elliott, and said the district is seeing a decline in its overall positivity rate — albeit "not significantly" — with new cases per day stabilizing as well.
Zogg and Rachel Pollreis, an analyst with SWDH, walked the board members through the district's online dashboard, discussing other trends they were seeing.
After this presentation, Kelly Aberasturi, board member and Owyhee County commissioner, asked the pair why the district was collecting data on the race/ethnicity of those infected.
"I kind of have mixed feelings with that, because I think we're all just people," he said.
Both Dr. Sam Summers, the board's physician representative, and Dr. Clay Roscoe, the medical director for the health district, disagreed with Purdy, particularly in regard to hydroxychloroquine. They said there isn't a "significant benefit."
Purdy also later said it wasn't possible for children to pass COVID-19 to adults, so teachers shouldn't be concerned. The two physicians again disagreed, and said transmission was possible.
A portion of the board's conversation centered on the district's other responsibilities apart from COVID-19, such as preparing for the upcoming flu season and providing immunizations.
"At some point we've got to move on," said Tom Dale, board member and Canyon County Commissioner. "We've got to look forward."
Doug Doney, who works with SWDH general support division, said it's been difficult to continue the district's day-to-day operations amid the pandemic, since so many resources have been put toward their coronavirus response.
"I wish I knew what the right thing was, and that's why I really wanted the input of the board," Zogg said. "I like we have a responsibility to the community to meet the needs that are being put on us regarding COVID, but we also have a responsibility to continue to provide the work we were providing before COVID."
The board will hold its next meeting Aug. 25.
