CALDWELL — Much of the public comment period during Southwest District Health's monthly board meeting Tuesday centered on residents' fears over a possible mandated COVID-19 vaccine.
The topic wasn't on the board's agenda, but it was a common concern for residents who testified.
Board of Health Chairman and Gem County Commissioner Bryan Elliott told the 15 or so audience members gathered that the district has no plans to mandate a vaccine once it's available.
A Gem County man said he was concerned about the safety of his family, and didn't want himself and them to be "threatened or mandated on things."
"We do have rights, and these rights won't be infringed on when it comes to a vaccine — or even wearing a mask. It's our decision; it's our bodies," the man told the district's Board of Health, which oversees Gem, Canyon, Washington, Owyhee, Adams and Payette counties.
His sentiments were echoed by a Nampa woman, who said she immigrated to the United States from a communist country as a child. She asked the board members to consider people's "freedom of health" when making any future decisions.
"They should be allowed to make their own choice about their bodies," the woman said. "Because where I come from, even though I left at 13, I do remember the government mandating every area of our lives. … I see this country heading south very fast and becoming a communist nation. It happens with (encroachment) on freedoms, like health freedoms."
A Caldwell woman shared a similar thought, and also expressed her gratitude to the board for not mandating masks — unlike the neighboring Ada County, which is overseen by Central District Health — and instead passing a series recommendations.
"To mandate the vaccine would be a gross violation of our rights and personal autonomy," she said. "No one should have a foreign body punctured into their person against their will. Under any of circumstance, it would be an act of violence. … Please stand against federal and state pressures, and be a hero to your citizens."
When a vaccine is available, it will be up to a person whether they wanted to be immunized against the disease, Elliott said, with potential priority for more at-risk populations such as the elderly or people who are immunocompromised.
Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale, a board member, said he hadn't heard any talk of a mandated vaccination — not on a local, state or national scale.
"I hear nobody recommending that or proposing that we're going to require everybody in the country to have a COVID vaccine," he said. "I'm not hearing it, and I don't know where all this talk is coming from."
TRENDS
The board also discussed current COVID-19 numbers and trends. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the district had seen nearly 9,000 confirmed cases.
Officials recently added a new metric on SWDH's website to show the positivity testing rate for its counties. From Aug. 23 to Sept. 12, the district was reporting:
- Adams: 1.2%
- Canyon: 8.64%
- Gem: 8.91%
- Owyhee: 4.46%
- Payette: 13.48%
- Washington: 8.02%
- Districtwide: 8.87%
In Tuesday's meeting, officials also said daily case numbers continue to decline, but community spread is still present in many counties.
"Things are looking good, and we just need to keep focusing on what we are doing," said Rachel Pollreis, a senior data analyst with the district.
The board's next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at 13307 Miami Lane in Caldwell.