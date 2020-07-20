CALDWELL — Southwest District Health has again canceled its Board of Health meeting regarding masks because of security concerns, the district announced Monday afternoon.
The board has now canceled two meetings in which it was scheduled to talk with local medical professionals about research on face coverings and the spread of COVID-19.
The board started to hold the meeting last Thursday, but called it off due to protesters and rescheduled it for Tuesday morning, which is also now canceled because of "continued security concerns and to ensure the meeting is as safe and accessible as possible."
When the Idaho Press requested details about these concerns, district spokeswoman Katrina Williams responded over email, "No other specifics to share — we are working to ensure a safe, secure meeting. Hoping to get it rescheduled for Thursday and will get that notice out as soon as possible."
Thursday's meeting was available to the public through Zoom and conference call, but a group of about 50 people showed up and forced their way into Southwest District Health's Caldwell facility, ignoring the requirement to wear masks and go through a screening. Some forced their way past a district employee into the building's foyer. The board canceled the meeting, and Caldwell police diffused the situation.
Southwest District Health said in a press release afterward: "The majority of the protesters were directed to a meeting room able to provide physical distancing measures for those in attendance and were respectful while waiting to view the meeting. A small group of those gathered were armed and continued to create disruptions in the facility’s foyer, harassed staff in the parking lot, and peered into the building windows scaring staff who were working."
Board member and Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale told KTVB they planned to coordinate with Caldwell police ahead of the next meeting to prevent a similar situation.
Gem County resident Ammon Bundy, who was among the crowd forcing its way into the foyer last week, told the Idaho Press Thursday he wasn't there to debate a possible mask mandate, but the Board of Health's authority to enact one. He said he intends on being present for the next meeting, and hopes the public will have in-person access for it. Future situations could get violent if there isn't, he said, and Thursday's measures were aimed at preempting possible physical conflict in the future.
The district’s Board of Health has the authority to make that decision per state law for Canyon, Washington, Adams, Gem, Owyhee and Payette counties.
Even though the health district has moved its meetings this year to Zoom and call-in options for the public, to reduce gatherings during the pandemic, about 20 people were going to be allowed in the meeting room Tuesday, provided they maintained social distance and wore a mask. The meeting was also going to be live-streamed on the district's YouTube channel.
The meetings were not scheduled as public hearings, and therefore no public comment was going to be accepted during the meeting. The period to submit statements related to a specific agenda item closed at 10 a.m. Monday. Board members were scheduled to hear an overview of public comments during the meeting.
St. Luke's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Souza, who was scheduled to speak during the Board of Health meeting, said in a statement Thursday, “Masks work. They save lives. Every day that goes by without action will negatively impact public health."
As of Thursday, 48% of all the COVID-19 positive cases in Canyon County had been reported just in the last 11 days, according to St. Luke's.