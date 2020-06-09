BOISE — Perhaps one of the first jury trials in the region since the outbreak of the new coronavirus took place last week at Boise’s James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.
The trial was that of Brooks Allan Case, 32, of Star, charged with distribution of methamphetamine. It began Monday and ended Thursday, with the jury convicting Case of the charge. Case was one of 15 people indicted in November, who police and prosecutors said were affiliated with the West Side Lomas gang in Caldwell. His sentencing is set for Sept. 2.
The trial was notable for the numerous precautions courthouse staff took in order to allow jurors and courtroom actors to remain socially distant, with the aim of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. The trial had been continued from January, according to online court records, but Steven Kenyon, the clerk of the federal courts for the District of Idaho, confirmed to the Idaho Press that Case made the decision to go to trial.
While the Idaho Supreme Court ruled there will be no criminal jury trials in Idaho’s district courts until Aug. 3, there is no such restriction on criminal jury trials in federal court. Part of the reason for that, Kenyon said, was the size of the courthouse — the McClure building is far larger than many of Idaho’s county courthouses, and had larger courtrooms. This made socially distancing more feasible, Kenyon said.
Kenyon said the court staff worked with an epidemiologist from St. Luke’s Health System to find the safest way to hold the trial.
“It was very helpful to have someone who knew what they were talking about walk us through this process,” Kenyon said.
One of the more obvious obstacles for courthouse staff was jury selection, Kenyon said. The process typically involves a large pool of jurors congregating in a single courtroom and answering questions from attorneys, which, given what scientists currently know about the coronavirus, is perhaps the best way to spread the virus. In all, Kenyon said more than 60 jurors were summoned, and 53 appeared. Court staff knew they needed to keep people separated during the process.
The jury trial took place in Phase 3 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening strategy, which allows for groups of up to 50 people, but Kenyon said staff wanted fewer people than that gathered in a room. They used three separate courtrooms, each connected by audio and visual technology. When a juror’s number was called, they would go to the courtroom where the trial would later be held, and they would answer questions from attorneys, as they normally would in the voir dire process.
Staff also changed the courtroom itself in preparation for the trial.
“We actually removed every other chair out of the jury box,” Kenyon said, and added that some jurors had to sit outside the jury box, in the courtroom’s well, to remain socially distanced. Staff put plexiglass around the lectern — where attorneys would stand to ask questions — and the witness stand. This allowed the attorney and the witness to speak without wearing a mask.
And everyone else — including Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill — did wear masks throughout the trial, Kenyon said, noting Winmill was adamant it was a necessary precaution. There was one part of the courthouse, where the law library used to be, that sat vacant, and allowed for a large distance between people; it served as a space for jurors to stay 20 feet apart and temporarily remove a mask throughout the day, although he said he didn't hear complaints from jurors about wearing masks.
On top of that, one custodian was assigned to the courtroom throughout the trial, and cleaned the room’s surfaces during every break. Kenyon said courthouse staff also worked with a ventilation company to use equipment to circulate air through the courtroom as much as possible on breaks as well.
Right now, the District of Idaho — which includes federal courthouses in Pocatello and Coeur d'Alene — has one more jury trial scheduled for June, and more than 40 set throughout the summer, Kenyon said, but noted most cases never actually go to trial, because defendants often take plea deals.
He said the district had considered conducting a civil trial using video technology, but said concerns about a defendant's right to confront witnesses made that difficult.
Asked if he felt the court would do anything different in the event future socially distant jury trials had to take place, Kenyon said he didn’t think changes needed to be made. He said he spoke with other court clerks on a Friday night conference call and told them how the trial went.
“I think we've found our script,” he said.