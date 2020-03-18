BOISE — Idaho 1st District Congressman Russ Fulcher was one of 40 House Republicans to vote against the "Families First Coronavirus Response Act," which passed the U.S. House overwhelmingly on Saturday, on a 363-40 vote, with support from President Donald Trump.
The response bill includes free testing, emergency paid sick and family leave, emergency food aid and more. Idaho 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson voted in favor of the bill.
Fulcher issued a statement about his vote, saying, the aid package was negotiated between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; though the president agreed in principle, Fulcher said, other Republicans "were cut out of the negotiation and the final draft was still being written while voting was taking place (reportedly, with drafting errors yet to be corrected).
"We did know that billions in spending were included having nothing to do with coronavirus, and government was mandating small businesses to pay sick leave," Fulcher's statement reads. "After already voting to spend $8.3 billion for emergency provisions, I wasn’t comfortable spending another +/- $50b not knowing exactly what it was for (other than the portion having nothing to do with the coronavirus effort). We should have stayed until we got it right.”
Simpson, in a prepared statement, said the aid package "delivers on the urgent needs our country faces."
"The bill includes critical funding for testing, enhanced food security for our most vulnerable citizens, and economic stability provisions to help businesses and employees around the country," Simpson stated. "I stand ready to continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and with President Trump to help the American people through these challenging times.”
The bill will head to the Senate.