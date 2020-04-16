Idaho’s U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch will serve with a bipartisan group of congressional colleagues on the White House’s Opening Up America Again Congressional Group, President Trump announced Thursday.
The congressional group will work with governors and the Trump administration to develop guidelines on reopening the economy.
"I will continue to remain in close contact with Gov. Little as he makes future determinations on reopening the state’s economy and will work with him to ensure any actions taken are made with the best interests of all Idahoans in mind," Crapo said in a prepared statement Thursday. He vouched for widespread access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body testing, further government safety nets for rural areas, and more federal funding for the Paycheck Protection Program to help sustain small businesses.
"Social distancing practices have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus across the country, and decisions moving forward need to take a sound, comprehensive approach grounded in medical and factual science," Crapo said. "While we need to get our economy back up and running prosperously again, we must do so in a manner that does not undo the hard work Idahoans and Americans have put forth to protect public health during this difficult time."
Risch stated, "We must find a way forward that mitigates both loss of life and loss of families’ economic security as much as possible. There are no easy solutions to the challenges we face, but I am committed to working closely with my task force colleagues and the president to reopen the U.S. economy safely and quickly.”