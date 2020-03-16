Editor's note: The Idaho Press is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus coverage. If you would like to support our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com.
NAMPA — As COVID-19 continues to disrupt daily life, Treasure Valley parents with school-aged children are preparing for an uncertain future.
School districts across the valley have canceled school or extended spring break amid warnings from state and federal health organizations to avoid nonessential large gatherings.
Boise, West Ada, Caldwell, Emmett, Kuna, Nampa and Vallivue school districts are closed the rest of this week through next week, which is spring break.
Risk of exposure is still low locally, Central District Health and Southwest District Health officials said in a press release issued by school districts Sunday. Idaho has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.
"While we do not recommend school closure at this time as a measure to control the spread of disease, we support our local schools in their decision to close early to allow teachers to prepare for online learning if that should be needed in the coming weeks," the statement reads.
With schools closing, other community resources, such as YMCA child care centers and Boys and Girls clubs, are also shutting their doors or scaling back operations.
Schools, city departments and organizations are taking steps to help ease the strain these closures put on working parents and families who rely on school meals.
DAYTIME CARE
The Boise School District is partnering with Boise Parks and Recreation to offer limited, free childcare at four elementary schools through March 27. Each site will have 24 spots, with priority given to K-6 district students.
The school district also opened four emergency day camps Monday and made available six food pantries at community schools. Visit boiseschools.org or call 208-854-4000 for the latest details.
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA is closing its child care services around the Treasure Valley for a week starting Monday, according to a press release.
Along with the Caldwell, Downtown Boise, South Meridian and West Boise YMCAs, the YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir, Boise Aquatic Center and Healthy Living Center, the YMCA's childcare services are also being shut down for a week in concurrence with the Boise School District and Caldwell School Districts' closures. Those child development sites will continue to close and open as schools do.
"COVID-19 has fundamentally disrupted the way we do business … Closing facilities for one week will give us time to learn more about how to offer important programs and services to the community in the safest way possible," the release said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa announced Monday it will be closed until March 30.
The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County has closed the majority of its sites, following Boise and West Ada schools districts’ announcements that they would be closing schools. Three Boys and Girls Clubs remain open — in Meridian, Kuna and Garden City — but are asking families only to register "in cases of absolute necessity," according to the organization's website. Attendance will be limited to 40 at each site, the clubs' Executive Director Colleen Braga said, to comply with CDC recommendations to limit public gatherings to 50 people.
“It was a hard decision,” Braga said. “We all agreed that kids and families need to have a safe place for our kids, especially first responders and hospital personnel.”
Among its eight sites, the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County typically hosts 800 to 1,000 members per day, Braga said. The 40-member daily limit will be capped based on a “first come first served basis,” she said, and the organization will not be accepting new members
“If parents are able to stay home with their kids, please do so,” Braga said. “If their kids are sick, please keep them at home."
Braga recommended taking children into open spaces, such as parks while keeping a safe distance from other people.
FOOD SERVICES
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho is changing up how it serves people in need of food and other supplies.
Ralph May, the executive director of the nonprofit, said recent developments had shaken up how their food pantries would operate and would put more of a strain on their supplies. Most of the Society's volunteers are elderly, and May said many of them have already begun to self-isolate.
To add some distance to the process of giving, the Society is doing a drive-thru system at two locations in Boise and Meridian to provide people with groceries in this stressful time. The system brings food from inside directly to the car without volunteers touching the person in the vehicle.
"We're trying to streamline the operation," May said
The Society's food banks serve around 2,500 households each month, and May said those numbers will rise as more disruption continues to hit the Treasure Valley.
"We do (expect a spike in people in need), because people are scared, because children who are normally getting school lunch and free breakfast are not getting that," May said.
Summertime programs that help feed children in need aren't up and running now, but May thinks school pantries and the Society's work can help at least mitigate some of the stress. But with how people are out at stores buying up so much supply, a lot of the Society's normal deliveries are much smaller, meaning they can't provide as much to those in need.
"We got a fifth of what we normally get," May said about the last week's grocery deliveries. "People had wiped them out."
The Meridian Food Bank was busy Monday, according to Executive Director Dan Clark.
Clark said the food bank typically offers a backpack food program, through which food insecure children are given a bag of food to last them over the weekend, when school breakfasts and lunches aren’t available. The food bags are typically administered by the West Ada School District, but, with schools being closed, Clark said he doesn’t know how to distribute the bags.
“We’re prepared to give food to the kids, we just need to know where to put it,” Clark said. “We’re working with West Ada, to find out if there is some location where we can take this food to give it to them. It’s kind of a logistical nightmare with West Ada being such a large school district.”
A West Ada School District spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
The Meridian Food Bank remains open to the general public. Parents of school-age children, along with anyone else, can go directly to the food bank for supplies.
“They can come here,” Clark said. “We will give them food as long as we have it." The food bank is open
Clark said the food bank already was running low on supplies after a busy day on Monday. Additionally, donations from grocery stores have decreased because the stores are running low on food, he said.
“Typically we get food from them that’s not quite ready to expire — we can give it out the same day,” Clark said. “We didn’t get much today, and I expect it’s going to continue that way.”
The food bank is taking safety precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Administrators are asking everybody who comes to the food bank whether they’re sick, Clark said. If they are sick, volunteers will shop for them and bring a box of food to their cars. The food bank also is limiting the amount of people in its shopping area. Typically, there are about 10 people shopping at once, but the food bank is limiting that number to three at a time.
Clark said he expects the situation will change each day.
“That’s the news of the day,” he said.