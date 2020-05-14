The Salvation Army Treasure Valley Corps is continuing to adapt its services to meet the needs of residents during the pandemic.
Specific Treasure Valley locations are operating as follows:
Boise
- Drive-thru food service 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
- Food delivery service is available in Ada County.
- Utilities assistance is available through the Project Share program.
- Emergency child care is available for essential workers 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday until the end of May: Salarmy.us/boisechildcare.
Contact: 208-343-5429
Caldwell
- Drive-thru food pantry: 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Diapers and wipes are available as requested.
- Food boxes/toiletries are delivered to those at home as requested. Games and crafts can be delivered to families as well.
- Utility assistance is available.
Contact: 208-459-2011
Nampa
- The Community Family Shelter at 1412 Fourth St. S. has Grab & Go lunches 11:30 a.m. to noon daily.
- The food pantry distributes boxes 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Thursday at 403 12th Ave. S.
- The Day Resource Center and Laundry Services are suspended until further notice, although shower services are available on weekends by appointment.
- Utilities assistance is available through the Project Share and Nampa Shares and Cares programs.
Contact 208-467-6586
HOW TO DONATE
The Salvation Army is seeking financial donations from community members to support its services during COVID-19. To donate or get more information, visit salarmy.us/COVID-19Services.
The organization has served over 10,000 individuals and families throughout the Treasure Valley during this pandemic, including:
- Meals: 5,123
- Beverages: 2,957
- Snacks: 3,543
- Food boxes: 2,915
- Sheltered individuals: 845
- Spiritual contacts: 5,128
The Salvation Army thanks those who gave during Idaho Gives and “Better Together Food Drive” with KTSY 89.5 and Icon Credit Union as well as The Albertsons Foundation and The J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation.