The Salvation Army in Boise announced it has organized its campus for children of first responders, health care personnel and other essential workers living in Ada County to social distance while attending virtual classes on weekdays.
The Youth Academic Drop-in Center, at the east entrance of 9492 W. Emerald St., is for essential workers (parents and guardians) who are hesitant to send their children back into a traditional classrooms this school year, according to a press release, and solution for parents working full time while also navigating remote learning responsibilities for their children. The Salvation Army will provide on-site tutors for 50 students. There will be no more than eight children per classroom.
The Salvation Army plans to provide this service for five weeks and then re-evaluate the needs of the community. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. with all meals provided.
“Our facility is equipped to meet social distancing requirements. We also have dependable internet access and devices for remote learning," Major Thomas Stambaugh said in the release. "With this new flexible facility we have the capacity to meet the growing needs in our community.”
The Youth Academic Drop-in Center was made possible through the support of The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. This program is free to those in need through that support. Donations are welcome.
More information is at salarmy.us/boisechildcare.
Community Calendar
Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Wednesday
Online — Meridian Art Week kicks off its virtual activities of a chalk art competition, art “dropping,” art classes and activities and more. For more information visit meridianartsfoundation.org.
Online — Smart StartUp Workshop, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise. Pick up race packets 6-8 p.m. at the zoo. Run Wild is for all age groups and can be completed anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Nampa — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Vincent de Paul will be operating a Mobile Pantry 10 a.m. to noon at Oak Park Village Apartments, 2888 Cherry Lane in Boise.
Online — "Bleeding Heart" by Opal Theatre Company is available on vimeo.com.
Online — 36th Annual Harvest Classic Fun Run, 8 a.m., Nampa Rec Center.
Online — BAM Art in the Park online marketplace, 9 a.m., Boise Art Museum.
Caldwell — Thursday Afternoon Read, 2 p.m., Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St.
Online — Mocktails with Amie Kaufman and Meagan Spooner — The Other Side of the Sky, 5:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Meridian Arts Foundation 7th Annual Art Sip, 6 p.m., put on in part by Borton Lakey Law Office and Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Online — Human Rights Book Club — Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 7:30 p.m., 2520 E. Lewis Lane.