Local health care systems are putting on drive-thru screening and testing stations for patients showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The effort aims to help decrease patient flow to urgent care centers, emergency departments and clinics, according to St. Luke's website. The hospital is only testing those demonstrating symptoms and is asking others to avoid the area.
ST. LUKE'S
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (hours may fluctuate based on demand)
- Meridian Hospital, 520 S. Eagle Road
- Boise Plaza campus building, 720 E. Park Blvd
- Wood River Hospital: 100 Hospital Drive, Ketchum
SAINT ALPHONSUS
Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- 3025 West Cherry Lane, Meridian
To determine who will be tested, “We will be utilizing CDC guidelines, series of questions about travel, symptoms, cough, fever, shortness of breath as well as if you have been in contact with someone who has traveled to (a COVID-19 hotspot) or been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Saint Alphonsus spokesman Mark Snider said.
If a patient arrives at a screening location but does not meet the criteria for testing, they will be provided education on prevention and risk factors.
SALTZER HEALTH
Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- South Nampa urgent care clinic, 215 E. Hawaii Ave.
- North Nampa urgent care clinic, 9850 W. St. Luke's Drive.
This service is available to patients with fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. For information, call 208-463-3000, ext. 7.