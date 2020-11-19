MERIDIAN — Some of the Idaho National Guard members deployed to aid in Idaho's coronavirus response started training with Saint Alphonsus Medical Group on Thursday to work at the health system's two COVID-19 testing locations.
Gov. Brad Little mobilized the guard members last week as he moved the state back to a modified Stage 2 of reopening.
Guard members will help Idaho hospitals and long-term care facilities that are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Their tasks will include decontaminating buildings, carrying out COVID-19 screenings, and more, to free up medical personnel at those facilities to provide patient care. They may also assist with other tasks as requested by public health districts, including mobile testing, contact tracing, planning and logistics support.
Idaho will tap $2 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to cover salaries, equipment, expenses and more for the 100 Guard members for a 30-day period, according to Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy.
“We are putting them on state active duty,” he said, “just like we do when there’s a flood or snow or a fire.”
Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed.