Saint Alphonsus Health System is making significant changes in how it provides health care to deal with the changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a Wednesday press release, Saint Alphonsus will begin providing drive-up assessments for COVID-19 at the Meridian Helath Plaza at 3025 West Cherry Lane from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week. Additional assessment locations in Boise, Nampa and Fruitland are being considered.
"We will be utilizing CDC guidelines, series of questions about travel, symptoms, cough, fever, shortness of breath as well as if you have been in contact with someone who has traveled to (a COVID-19 hotspot) or been diagnosed with COVID-19," Saint Alphonsus Spokesman Mark Snider said of who will be tested for the novel coronavirus.
Saint Alphonsus also is rolling out a new triage hotline where nurses will answer questions about the novel coronavirus, including about symptoms, screening locations, risk factors, prevention and more. That hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and can be reached at 208-302-2683. Saint Alphonsus is also suggesting patients use their online urgent care portal at myevisit.org.
Along with those new systems, Saint Alphonsus is changing guidelines for visitors to restrict contact with patients and staff and is postponing all non-emergency procedures until further notice.
The hospital will continue to perform urgent surgery and procedures that, if delayed, would harm a patient's health, but are avoiding minor procedures in order to protect patients and staff from becoming sick with COVID-19.
That same reasoning is being applied to stopping most visitors from coming to the hospital.
"Immediately and until further notice, all routine visiting will be suspended at our hospital campuses," the press release said.
Some patient groups are excluded from that order, including pediatrics, the neonatal intensive care unit and those who are critically ill in the intensive care unit, medical interpreters, end-of-life care and maternity for the birth of a child.
"Saint Alphonsus understands that these changes will represent a significant hardship for patients and families and does not take this decision lightly," a release said.