The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick:
March 2020 has been one of the most challenging months in all our collective lives.
With the onset of the COVID-19, in our country, state and city, we all are facing many challenges. These challenges relate to the general health of our families and community and the economic security for our families and community. Tough decisions have had to be made at all levels.
The greatest aspect of our American Spirit is our ability and willingness to adapt and become stronger in the face of tough times. Star citizens continue to show this daily.
You may have seen me use the acronym T.E.A.M. “Together Everyone Achieves More” in a previous message. I truly believe our community is the basis of T.E.A.M. We have citizens stepping up to help each other in this time of need. We have families looking out for other families, we have families providing food and supplies to others, we have families using their crafts and skills making masks for our medical and first responder communities and we have families using the technologies they may have in their homes to create products needed for our health and wellbeing.
We also have the entrepreneurial vision of many who are adjusting their businesses to meet the ever-changing demands of our citizens. Businesses are adapting their manufacturing capabilities, providing needed goods for the health of our community. This entrepreneurial spirit will make these businesses stronger, when we are able to get back to our daily routines.
It is during these trying times that we can teach our kids, spouses, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and friends to be part of the greatest T.E.A.M. this world has ever seen. I believe every person has the entrepreneurial spirit. I am encouraging everyone to use this time to work on your ideas and thoughts of how we can create and develop our community into a strong economic city. Use the resources and knowledge of our fellow citizens and businesses to develop strategies and plans for business development. Always look out for each other, putting the differences we may have aside, to assure those who want to grow and succeed have this opportunity. Teach, learn, foster and care for all in our community.
If you need assistance there are many resources listed on our cities webpage: www.staridaho.org/c19resources
We will get through this together, stronger and better than before when we continue to be part of the T.E.A.M.
Star Resources
City: Star
Mayor: Trevor Chadwick, Cell phone: (208) 869-0426
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 377-6790
How to contact City Hall with a question: (208) 286-7247
City website: www.staridaho.org/covid19 for news, information and local resources on our COVID-19 response.
Local hospital: Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, 323 E. Riverside Dr., Eagle (208) 367-5300
Urgent Care: Saint Alphonsus Urgent Care 10717WState St, Star (208) 302-6350
If you have symptoms, always call before going into a medical facility
Grocery stores in your cities: Star Mercantile, 10942W. State St., (208) 286-7431, Bi-Mart, 11347WState St, (208) 972-5178
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in the the area: We have provided a printable list of all local dining options on our website at: www.staridaho.org/c19resources. Most have a curbside/no-contact pick-up or delivery option.
Is there a service where elderly can call to keep their home clean and sanitized? City Hall can provide a list of community volunteers or businesses that are able to help those in need.
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms: Call your health care provider.
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? At this time, facemasks are in short supply. Front line healthcare providers and emergency responders are targeted for primary distribution of personal protective equipment. If you are looking for PPE supplies, continue to shop online, or with essential service businesses. Click here to learn how to make your own mask.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up? Click here for details on current testing sites in Ada and Canyon counties. If more sites open, those announcements will come from the hospitals.
Patients can call the St. Luke’s triage hotline at 208-381-9500 to speak with a member of the clinical staff for screening and recommendation for specimen collection for testing at a local facility throughout St. Luke’s geographic area.
Animal control: (208) 286-7247
Library: (208) 286-9755
Water: (208) 286-7388