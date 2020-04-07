The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling:
The events which have unfolded over the past weeks with the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic have been unsettling and left many of us wondering when our lives will return to normal.
The health and safety of our community is of critical importance to me, our council members and all the employees at the City of Nampa. We are working to connect community leaders and organizations, while also collecting information and resources for Nampa residents who need additional assistance during this time. We have established dedicated communication lines so our citizens can easily ask questions through phone (208-565-5132) and email (nampaready@cityofnampa.us). NampaReady.com has information from the City of Nampa as well as links to community resources for food, housing assistance, mental/emotional health, businesses and more.
While physical distancing needs to be practiced, it’s also an opportunity to be unified in spirit as a community. Nampa is a community founded on faith and has a long history of neighbor helping neighbor. Now, more than ever, is the time to look out for one another and reflect on ways we can care for our fellow man.
Every individual, young or old, can make a difference, good or bad, serving as a conduit for this virus or protecting yourself and others…it’s in your hands.
Please do your part to protect our community!
Not knowing when things will return to normal, we can make the best use of today and choose to grow, learn new things and support one another through this challenging time in our nation’s history.
In closing, thank you to the medical professionals that are laying their lives on the line each day fighting this invisible enemy. You are our heroes and we thank you!
We will get through this and we’re going to be stronger for it!
We are Nampa!
Nampa Resources
City: Nampa
Mayor: Debbie Kling, (208) 468-5401
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 465-2257
How to contact City Hall with a question: Call our Nampa Ready hotline (press 9 to leave a message) at 208-565-5132 and staff will return your call or email nampaready@cityofnampa.us. To contact a department directly, see visit cityofnampa.us or call (208) 468-4413.
Local hospital phone number and address (closest to residents in your city):
St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center, 9850 W. St Luke’s Dr., (208) 505-2000;
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa, 4300 E. Flamingo Ave., (208) 205-1000.
Saint Alphonsus Nampa - 12th Avenue Emergency Department, 1510 12th Avenue Road.
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms:
Saltzer Health: Drive up testing available daily 8am-8pm North Nampa urgent care, 9850 W. St. Luke’s Drive South Nampa urgent care (south entrance), 215 E. Hawaii Ave.
Saint Alphonsus: Visit Garrity Campus Urgent Care Clinic 1150 N. Sister Catherine Way; open daily 8am-8pm; Call COVID-19 non-urgent Triage Hotline: (208) 302-2683
St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline: 208-381-9500
Primary Health: Drive up testing available daily 8am-8pm; 700 Caldwell Blvd; 208-466-6567
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? At this time, facemasks are in short supply. Front line healthcare providers and emergency responders are targeted for primary distribution of personal protective equipment. If you are looking for PPE supplies, continue to shop online, or with essential service businesses. Click here to learn how to make your own mask.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up? Click here for details on current testing sites in Ada and Canyon counties. If more sites open, those announcements will come from the hospitals.
Grocery stores in your city:
Albertsons, 715 12th Ave S., 466-2481; Albertsons 2400 12th Ave Rd; 465-6597
Asian Grocery, 453 Caldwell Blvd., 461-5006; Campos On Lonestar, 135 Lone Star Rd., 466-1101;
Costco; 16700 N. Marketplace Blvd., 465-3800 Fred Meyer, 50 2nd St S., 465-2830;
K G Grocery, 2220 Southside Blvd., 466-4240; La Ranchera Market, 122 Holly St., 463-8000;
Latin Market Wireless, 3116 Garrity Blvd. #113, 461-4348; Los Ranchitos Market, 2216 2nd St S.,
463-2317; Pantera Market, 1802 N Franklin Blvd., 461-1110; Smart Foodservice 2710 Sundance Rd.;
Target, 16300 N. Marketplace Blvd., 465-6800; Walmart Supercenter, 5875 E Franklin Rd., 461-6481;
Walmart Supercenter, 2100 12th Ave Rd., 467-5047; Walmart Neighborhood Market, 175 S Middleton Rd., 546-3337;
WinCo Foods, 1175 N Happy Valley Rd., 482-3007; WinCo Foods, 2020 Caldwell Blvd, 466-3325;
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in your area: Nearly all local restaurants are remaining open for carryout and delivery. Most have partnered with delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub, and many are offering free delivery. Check with each restaurant individually to find out specific carryout/delivery options.
Is there a service where elderly can call to keep their home clean and sanitized? Scrub ‘N Bubbles Cleaning, 482-2660; Trina’s Cleaning Services of Nampa, 861-8823; Extra Clean Cleaning, 468-8967; Alert Carpet Cleaning And Services LLC, 853-1171.
Animal control: Nampa Police Department, (208) 465-2257; West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell, (208) 455-5920, 5801 Graye Ln.
Library or libraries for your community: Nampa Library is currently closed to the public during this time, but virtual services are available. Nampa residents over the age of 18 who currently do not have a library card can apply for a temporary card. This card will allow residents to borrow items from the Nampa Public Library’s digital resources and will be active until 6/1/2020. Apply for this card at nampalibrary.org/digitalcard. The Library’s e-resources are available at nampalibrary.org/elibrary. The library is also currently offering mobile printing and mailing of documents. The Library will charge for the printing, but the postage is free. If you need a document printed, visit nampalibrary.org/printservice.
Utility Billing: 208-468-5711; pay online at www.cityofnampa.us/eservices
Water: Waterworks, (208) 468-5860