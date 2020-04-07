The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Middleton Mayor Steve Rule:
As the new Mayor of Middleton, I certainly picked an interesting time to hold this office! Any issues Middleton had upon my arrival have now been overshadowed by a much bigger “public health issue.” Now much of my time is taken up by city business involving COVID-19 meetings, calls, emails, texts, plans, procedures, policy, and exposures to this deadly disease.
I believe our Governor is demonstrating good leadership without taking away personal rights or freedoms. That may change in the near future. A one size fits all just doesn’t work well in Idaho. What works for Boise, Pocatello, or Twin Falls, may not work for smaller communities. Where does Middleton fit in? It really doesn’t matter because COVID-19 is in our city and has already claimed a life. Southwest District Health and others are doing a great job keep Middleton informed. As a city we are adjusting as fast as we can to a moving target.
To all the fine people that provide our food and medical care, our pets and animals food and care, our power, water, sewer, our financial services and life’s related supplies, THANK YOU!
I appreciate all the spiritual strength our community has as well. A few days ago, a caring lady called me to see if I was doing OK. She then kindly asked if she could offer up prayer for me and our city. “Of course,” I said! Amber then offered words of prayer and thanks on my behalf and all of Middleton. Kind, sincere, loving words of prayer and support suddenly put things back in perspective in a hurry for this new mayor. Be very careful, be wise, please be patient, and communicate. I believe this will pass.
Steve Rule
Mayor of Middleton
City Contact Information:
- Non-Emergency Police: 208-585-0008
- City Hall: 208-585-3133
- Email: citmid@middletoncity.com
Middleton Resources
City: Middleton
Mayor: Steven Rule, (208) 841-3212
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 585-0008
How to contact City Hall with a question: (208) 585-3133
Local hospital phone number and address: West Valley Medical Group - Middleton Clinic, 381 S Middleton Rd Suite B, (208) 585-6311
Grocery stores in your cities: Ridley’s Family Markets, 430 E. Main St., (208) 585-3043.
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in your area: Nearly all local restaurants are remaining open for carryout and delivery. Most have partnered with delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub, and many are offering free delivery. Check with each restaurant individually to find out specific carryout/delivery options.
Is there a service where elderly can call to keep their home clean and sanitized? Merry Maids of Boise, (208) 494-8793 - serves Middleton; Scrub ‘N Bubbles Cleaning, of Nampa, (208) 482-2660 - serves Middleton; Trina’s Cleaning Services of Nampa, (208) 861-8823 - serves Middleton.
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms: St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline, (208) 381-9500 or see local hospital above.
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? At this time, facemasks are in short supply. Front line healthcare providers and emergency responders are targeted for primary distribution of personal protective equipment. If you are looking for PPE supplies, continue to shop online, or with essential service businesses. Click here to learn how to make your own mask.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up? Click here for details on current testing sites in Ada and Canyon counties. If more sites open, those announcements will come from the hospitals.
Animal control: West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell, (208) 455-5920, 5801 Graye Ln.; Middleton Police Department, (208) 585-0008, 1103 W. Main St.
Library: Middleton Public Library & Lab is currently closed to the public during this time.
Water: (208) 585-3133