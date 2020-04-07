The Idaho Press partnered with local cities and organizations to produce Safe@Home, a community resource to help residents find information and help during the coronavirus outbreak. The guide ran in the Sunday, April 5, edition. Read it online here.
From Meridian Mayor Robert Simison:
As many residents are able to stay safe at home adjusting to this temporary way of life, I want to thank the so many others for the work they are doing and services they are providing to our community. To our healthcare providers, utility workers, farmers, grocery store employees, janitorial staff and our first responders I want to say thank you on behalf of our community and the Treasure Valley for your selfless service during this difficult time. To help keep these critical members of our community safe as they report to work each day, I urge the rest of us to take personal responsibility for our choices and stay home as much as possible.
For our businesses who have had to make tough decisions – regardless of the industry you are in – I applaud your care and compassion to your employees and customers. Keeping the good of all in mind will help us come out stronger in the end.
Over the next week, month and beyond, we will have members of our community who have a variety of essential needs and will be hurting.
We must all step up and help where we can. Be it financially, emotionally, or with our talents, we can all play a part.
I encourage you to please look to our official COVID-19 webpage if you would like up to date information specific to Meridian. The resources are backed by incredible community members who are ready to help where needed.
In the meantime, I urge you to continue to support local businesses where possible, as well as one another. Please stay home, stay healthy, and stay positive. United with our neighboring cities throughout the Treasure Valley, we will get through this together.
Meridian Resources
City: Meridian
Mayor: Robert Simison, (208) 489-0529
Non-emergency police department phone number: (208) 888-6678
How to contact City Hall with a question: (208) 888-4433 for non-related COVID-19 questions.
Meridian COVID-19 Hotline: (208) 489-6325
Meridian COVID-19 Information Website: meridiancity.org/coronavirus
Local hospital: St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center, 520 S. Eagle Rd., (208) 706-5000; Meridian Montvue- Saltzer Medical Group, 360 E. Montvue Drive #100 Meridian ID, 83642 (208) 463-3000; Meridian Portico West- Saltzer Medical Group, 3277 E. Louise Drive, Suite 200 Meridian, ID 83642 (208) 463-3000
Grocery stores in your cities:
- Fred Meyer, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., (208) 893-6000
- Walmart Supercenter, 5001 N. Ten Mile Rd., (208) 982-3045
- Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Rd., (208) 939-5145
- Trader Joe’s, 2986 N. Eagle Rd. #120, (208) 506-2978
- Boise Co-op in The Village at Meridian, 2350 N. Eagle Rd., (208) 809-2200
- Albertsons, 3301 W. Cherry Ln., (208) 884-5471
- Albertsons 20 E. Fairview Ave., (208) 888-4792
- European Delicatessen-International Food Market, 950 E. Fairview Ave. #140, (208) 807-2962
- Albertsons Market Street, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., (208) 605-3752
- Walmart Supercenter, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., (208) 373-7908
- WinCo Foods, 1050 S. Progress Ave., (208) 888-3881
- Walmart Supercenter, 795 W. Overland Rd., (208) 917-6902.
Restaurants doing delivery/carryout in your area: Nearly all local restaurants are remaining open for carryout and delivery. Most have partnered with delivery services like UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, Boise Food Express and GrubHub, and many are offering free delivery. Check with each restaurant individually to find out specific carryout/delivery options.
Where to call if someone is worried he/she might have COVID-19 symptoms: St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline, (208) 381-9500
If you need a facemask, is there a place where you can get one? At this time, facemasks are in short supply. Front line healthcare providers and emergency responders are targeted for primary distribution of personal protective equipment. If you are looking for PPE supplies, continue to shop online, or with essential service businesses. Click here to learn how to make your own mask.
Are there more testing centers for COVID-19 being set up? Click here for details on current testing sites in Ada and Canyon counties. If more sites open, those announcements will come from the hospitals.
Animal control for your community: Idaho Humane Society, (208) 343-3166
Library: Meridian Library District locations are closed until further notice, however digital resources are available at https://www.mld.org/connect.
Utility Billing: (208) 888-4439
Water: (208) 888-5242 (after hours emergency number: (208) 489-6302).